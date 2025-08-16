Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss OTT Fame Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Announces Pregnancy Amid Legal Battle

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Armaan Malik’s Wife Kritika Announces Pregnancy Amid Legal Battle

Kritika Malik confirms her second pregnancy with Armaan Malik as the couple faces fresh legal troubles over alleged violation of Hindu Marriage Act.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika Malik, has announced that she is expecting her second child. Kritika, who recently made it to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, revealed the news through Instagram with a set of pictures where she was seen holding a pregnancy test kit. 

Kritika Malik’s Pregnancy News 

Smiling in the photos, she was joined by Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik. Sharing the post, Kritika wrote, “Ghar Mai khushiyaan aane vale hai.”

The announcement comes at a time when the family is dealing with legal troubles. A Patiala district court recently issued summons to Armaan and both his wives, asking them to appear on September 2. The petition was filed by Davinder Rajput, who alleged that Armaan Malik had violated the Hindu Marriage Act. According to the complaint, Malik has not just two but four wives, while the law allows only one marriage at a time for practicing Hindus.

ALSO READ: Armaan Malik, Wives Payal, Kritika Summoned By Patiala Court In Religious Sentiment Case

Armaan Malik’s Marriages

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu. In 2018, he tied the knot again—this time with Payal’s best friend, Kritika—without legally ending his first marriage. Armaan and Kritika share a son named Zaid.

The trio gained wide attention during their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Payal was eliminated early, Armaan quit during the finale week, and Kritika managed to reach the finals. Their presence on the reality show sparked criticism, with many accusing them of promoting polygamy.

Payal’s Changing Stand on Divorce

The controversy also took a toll on Payal, who initially expressed her decision to part ways with Armaan after the show. In one vlog, she said, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while l’Il take care of the kids.”

However, Payal later reversed her decision, stating she would not divorce her husband. In another vlog, she said, “I am back with some positivity. Things will be fine soon. Your love and support will be with us. After a point, negativity will also stop. When people will see our happy family, things will be fine. I am sure about it. Things weren’t good in the past too but everything got better. This time also, things will be fine. I know you people won’t stop loving us. I am able to gather this courage only because of your support.”

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Armaan Malik Kritika Malik
