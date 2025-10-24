Bigg Boss 19: Ayesha Khan, Falaq Naazz Slam Amaal Mallik Over 'Cheap' Remark On Farhana Bhatt

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Ayesha Khan, Falaq Naazz Slam Amaal Mallik Over 'Cheap' Remark On Farhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik faces backlash as Ayesha Khan and Falaq Naazz condemn his “cheap” comments on Farhana Bhatt on Bigg Boss 19.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 is once again under the spotlight as contestant Amaal Mallik, a music composer, made offensive remarks about fellow housemate Farhana Bhatt during a live feed interaction. The comments were reportedly so inappropriate that the show’s editors had to censor them before airing on television.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Among those condemning his behaviour were actresses Ayesha Khan and Falaq Naazz, who described the comments as “cheap” and “low.”

Ayesha Khan Expresses Disgust

Reacting on social media, Ayesha Khan slammed Amaal for his derogatory words, writing, “Ew. Low, extremely low. Unbelievable how no one took a stand; I have not been following the show, but this is low and cheap. Casually giving names to a woman? Learn better. Saw another video of someone calling Farrhana a terrorist – inappropriate, disheartening, and low. You go, girl! Win the show!”

Fans quickly supported her comments, applauding her for standing up against the inappropriate conduct.

Falaq Naazz Calls His Remarks “Disgusting”

Actor Falaq Naazz also shared her disappointment, posting a still from the live feed and writing, “Whaattttt???????? Omg now don’t tell me ki pehle seasons me bhi gaaliyan di gayi hain… And iss insaan se to kya hi expect kiya jaa sakta hai… How can someone stoop so low! It’s not about gaaliyan ladki ko di ya ladke ko… iss insaan ne sabko gaaliyan di hain… itni gandi zubaan… Tauba!”

Her response amplified the backlash, with viewers demanding stricter action from the show’s makers.

Repeated Controversies and Family Intervention

This is not Amaal’s first brush with criticism. Earlier, he called Farhana and her mother “B-grade” and claimed she wouldn’t be cast even in a “C-grade movie.” During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, his father, Dabboo Mallik, appeared on the show to warn him. While supporting Amaal’s game, Dabboo made it clear that vulgar or disrespectful remarks could not be tolerated, leaving Amaal visibly upset.

Despite the earlier warning, the latest incident has sparked renewed criticism of Amaal’s behaviour inside the house, leaving fans questioning whether he can regain credibility in the game.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Farhana Bhatt
