'I'm Heartbroked Today': Bhumi Pednekar Reflects On ‘Bhakshak’ As Epstein Files Reopen Dark Global Truths

As Bhakshak completes two years, Bhumi Pednekar reflects on the film’s haunting relevance amid renewed global focus on sexual abuse cases like Jeffrey Epstein.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Feb 9: As the crime thriller “Bhakshak” completes two years since its release, actress Bhumi Pednekkar says the film feels even more heartbreaking today, as the grim realities it highlighted continue to dominate headlines across the world.

Reflecting on the journey of the hard-hitting film, Bhumi shared that when Bhakshak released, it travelled across borders and deeply moved audiences globally. However, two years later, the actress admitted she feels shattered by how relevant the story still remains.

 
 
 
 
 
Bhumi took to Instagram, where she wrote: “ Two years ago, Bhakshak travelled across borders, messages poured in from every corner of the world, not because people just watched it, but because people felt it. I was overwhelmed then. I’m heartbroken today.”

The actress said that the story about Bhakshak is relevant today.

“Because the truth is, this story is still so relevant. Sexual violence on women and children is becoming the basic thread of us,” she wrote.

Bhumi pointed out that recent global developments have once again exposed how unsafe the world continues to be for children. Her remarks come at a time when international cases such as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continue to resurface in public discourse.

“The last few weeks have reminded us how unsafe the world can be for children. No child should have to grow up hyper-aware of danger. That burden belongs to us not them,” she added.

“Children deserve freedom. To play. To dress as they choose. To be protected, accepted, and held by society when they have no one. Some films end when the credits roll. Some refuse to let us look away.”

Bhumi says that Bhakshak will always be one of those for me.

“To the team that brought this gutsy story forward- Thank you @justpulkit @jyotsananath for writing this beautiful film and seeing me as Vaishali. @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @netflix_in @monika__shergill @ruchikaakapoor for giving this film the platform it needed. @imsanjaimishra #adityasrivastava and the entire team for coming on board this courageous story.”

“Bhakshak” follows the story of a struggling local journalist who begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Talking about Epstein’s controversy, it happened after the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) recently released a massive collection of records linked to the convicted sex offender. The release reportedly includes more than three million files, over 2,000 videos and approximately 1,80,000 photographs connected to the disgraced financier's activities.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget