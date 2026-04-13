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HomeEntertainmentBhooth Bangla To Matka King, Assi: Top Bollywood Movies To Look Out For This Week

Bhooth Bangla To Matka King, Assi: Top Bollywood Movies To Look Out For This Week

From Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Rajkummar Rao’s Toaster, the upcoming week is packed with Bollywood releases, while some hit the theatres and others could be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, gets paid previews April 16.
  • Rajkummar Rao's dark humour film Toaster premieres on Netflix April 15.
  • Do Deewane Shehar Mein and Assi arrive on Netflix and ZEE5.
  • Vijay Varma's Matka King streams on Amazon Prime Video April 17.

The upcoming week is going to be quite entertaining, as several exciting movies are all set to release. From Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla to Rajkummar Rao’s dark humour Toaster, audiences are in for a treat. While Bhooth Bangla will release on the big screen, the rest of the films will premiere on various OTT platforms.

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Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, but got postponed due to Dhurandhar 2. Now, its paid previews will begin from April 16. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is releasing in theatres and has already created a strong buzz. Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav are working together again after a long time, which has increased audience excitement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Toaster

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Toaster, alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film has generated great excitement and will be released on Netflix on April 15. It also features Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Do Deewane Shehar Mein

This film was originally released in theatres on February 20, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads. It did not receive a strong response at the box office. Now, the film is set for its OTT release and will be available on Netflix.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

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Matka King

Matka King stars Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, and Gulshan Grover. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 17. Vijay Varma will be seen playing the role of a Matka king in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

Assi

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Assi will release in theatres on February 20. The film is now ready for its OTT release and will stream on ZEE5 from April 17.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of movie is Bhooth Bangla?

Bhoot Bangla is a horror-comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. It has already created a strong buzz among audiences.

Where can I watch Toaster?

Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, will be released on Netflix on April 15th. It also features Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

When is Matka King releasing on OTT?

Matka King, starring Vijay Varma, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 17th. Vijay Varma plays the role of a Matka king in the film.

What is the OTT release date for Assi?

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, will stream on ZEE5 from April 17, 2026. The film is set for its OTT release after an initial theatrical debut.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Mrunal Thakur Rajkumar Rao Akshay Kumar
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