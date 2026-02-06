Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: A Hit TV Show That Should’ve Stayed On TV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







This is a hugely successful TV serial, watched in households everywhere. But why was a film made out of it? Why kill the goose that lays golden eggs by cutting open its stomach to take out all the eggs at once? A perfectly fine series has been ruined by this film. There’s already a lack of new ideas, people aren’t going to theatres, and if films like this are made, cinema will only move backwards.

Story

“Every man has always liked his neighbour’s wife,” this is stated at the very beginning of the film. But is every man really like that? Here, Angoori Bhabhi gets yet another admirer in Ravi Kishan, and Anita Bhabhi gets another admirer in Mukesh Tiwari. What happens next? Please don’t go to the theatre to find out. Please watch Bhabiji on TV only.

How Is The Film?

It’s torture. The serial is quite good, but here it has been stretched forcibly. There are several cheap double-meaning jokes that are not funny at all. You feel like you’re watching a pirated version of the serial inside a theatre.

Acting

All the characters act exactly like TV characters. They don’t feel like film characters at all because they’re simply playing the same roles. Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari are new characters, but with such a weak script, they couldn’t do much. Nirahua is also in the film, and why he’s there is beyond understanding. This role wasn’t meant for an actor of his stature.

Writing and Direction

The film is written by Shashank Bali, Sanjay Kohli, and Vihaan Kohli and directed by Shashank Bali. The writing is very weak; there’s no film-like writing at all. The direction is also just like a TV serial.

Overall

Watch the old episodes of this serial at home.

Rating: 1 star