Tiger Shroff’s much-anticipated action drama Baaghi 4 arrived in theatres on September 5 with massive expectations, but its opening day business suggests that the franchise’s latest chapter has started on a weak note. Despite being part of a brand known for high-octane action and box office pull, the A Harsha directorial failed to impress at the ticket counters worldwide.

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Collection on Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 managed to collect ₹12 crore nett in India on its opening day. With an Indian gross of ₹14.15 crore and an overseas contribution of ₹3 crore, the film’s total worldwide collection stood at ₹17.15 crore.

The numbers fall far behind Baaghi 3, which had earned ₹26.50 crore worldwide on its opening day in 2020. However, Baaghi 4 still managed to surpass the first-day figures of Sunny Deol’s Jaat (₹13 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (₹15 crore). The film, however, could not come close to Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which opened at a staggering ₹54 crore worldwide.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Surprisingly, Baaghi 4 emerges as the strongest entry in the series, balancing its action beats with a compelling story. Unlike earlier parts, action sequences aren’t mindlessly placed, they serve the narrative and keep you hooked. Yes, a few stunts may remind you of Animal or international action flicks, but their integration makes them feel justified. With shocking twists and a storyline that holds your attention, the film goes beyond being “just another actioner.”

About Baaghi 4

Directed by A Harsha and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film brings back Tiger Shroff in his most violent avatar yet. Alongside him, the cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye.

The film is the fourth entry in the Baaghi series, which began in 2016. While Baaghi 4 has generated curiosity with its intense action sequences, it has received mixed reviews, with some audiences drawing comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and criticizing the excessive violence.