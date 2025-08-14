Atif Aslam’s Father Passes Away, Singer Pens Heartfelt Farewell: 'My Iron Man'

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam, who passed away at the age of 77. His demise comes months after he survived a heart attack. The singer, known for his soulful voice and a string of chart-topping hits, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram with an intimate photograph of himself kissing his father on the cheek.

Atif Aslam's father passes away

“A final goodbye to my Iron Man. Rest in love, Abu g. Keep us in your prayers,” Atif wrote in the caption. While his Instagram account remains inaccessible in India, screenshots of the post quickly circulated on social media.

Condolences poured in from across the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, with actors and musicians expressing their grief. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her prayers for the family’s strength during this difficult time, according to The Times of India. Atif has requested his fans to keep his father in their prayers. The funeral will be held in Valencia Town, Lahore, following Asr prayers.

About Atif Aslam

Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Punjab, to Muhammad Aslam and Rehana Shaheen, Atif grew up alongside three brothers, Shahzad, Shahbaz, and Shiraaz , all of whom have worked with him professionally, taking on roles ranging from photography to design and website coordination.

Atif’s journey in music began with the Pakistani band Jal, where he rose to fame with the hit track Aadat, later featured in Mohit Suri’s 2005 film Kalyug. Venturing solo, he released the breakout album Jal Pari in 2004, followed by Doorie (2006) and Meri Kahani (2008), cementing his place as one of the region’s most celebrated singers.

His Bollywood debut came with “Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein” in Suri’s Zeher (2005), paving the way for a remarkable run of songs including “Pehli Nazar Mein” (Race), “Tu Jaane Na” and “Tera Hone Laga Hoon” (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), “Jeena Jeena” (Badlapur), “Tere Sang Yaara” (Rustom), and “Dil Diya Gallan” (Tiger Zinda Hai).

However, his flourishing career in India faced setbacks following political tensions. After the Pulwama attack in 2019, a ban on Pakistani artists was enforced, only for it to resurface earlier this year in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. In recent months, even the Instagram accounts of Atif and other Pakistani artists have been made inaccessible in India.