Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAtif Aslam’s Father Passes Away, Singer Pens Heartfelt Farewell: 'My Iron Man'

Atif Aslam’s Father Passes Away, Singer Pens Heartfelt Farewell: 'My Iron Man'

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam, who passed away at the age of 77.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam, who passed away at the age of 77. His demise comes months after he survived a heart attack. The singer, known for his soulful voice and a string of chart-topping hits, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram with an intimate photograph of himself kissing his father on the cheek.

Atif Aslam's father passes away

“A final goodbye to my Iron Man. Rest in love, Abu g. Keep us in your prayers,” Atif wrote in the caption. While his Instagram account remains inaccessible in India, screenshots of the post quickly circulated on social media.

Condolences poured in from across the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, with actors and musicians expressing their grief. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her prayers for the family’s strength during this difficult time, according to The Times of India. Atif has requested his fans to keep his father in their prayers. The funeral will be held in Valencia Town, Lahore, following Asr prayers.

About Atif Aslam

Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Punjab, to Muhammad Aslam and Rehana Shaheen, Atif grew up alongside three brothers, Shahzad, Shahbaz, and Shiraaz , all of whom have worked with him professionally, taking on roles ranging from photography to design and website coordination.

Atif’s journey in music began with the Pakistani band Jal, where he rose to fame with the hit track Aadat, later featured in Mohit Suri’s 2005 film Kalyug. Venturing solo, he released the breakout album Jal Pari in 2004, followed by Doorie (2006) and Meri Kahani (2008), cementing his place as one of the region’s most celebrated singers.

His Bollywood debut came with “Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein” in Suri’s Zeher (2005), paving the way for a remarkable run of songs including “Pehli Nazar Mein” (Race), “Tu Jaane Na” and “Tera Hone Laga Hoon” (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), “Jeena Jeena” (Badlapur), “Tere Sang Yaara” (Rustom), and “Dil Diya Gallan” (Tiger Zinda Hai).

However, his flourishing career in India faced setbacks following political tensions. After the Pulwama attack in 2019, a ban on Pakistani artists was enforced, only for it to resurface earlier this year in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. In recent months, even the Instagram accounts of Atif and other Pakistani artists have been made inaccessible in India.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Atif Aslam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K's Kishtwar, Destroys Langer Shed; Casualties Feared
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K's Kishtwar, Destroys Langer Shed; Casualties Feared
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget