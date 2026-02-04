Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assi Trailer OUT! Taapsee Pannu Is A Lawyer On A Mission In Anubhav Sinha's Courtroom Drama

Assi Trailer OUT! Taapsee Pannu Is A Lawyer On A Mission In Anubhav Sinha’s Courtroom Drama

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a lawyer fighting for justice for a gang-rape survivor in Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar's Assi. The film will hit theatres on February 20.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:20 PM (IST)

Assi Trailer OUT: The teaser of actor Tapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Assi, has been released today at 4 pm by the makers. The film, slated for February 20 release, is Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha’s third collaboration after Thappad in 2020 and Mulk in 2018. 

Assi Trailer Released

“Taapsee Pannu as Raavi. No more turning away from the reality. It’s time to face it,” wrote Pannu while sharing posters from the film. The posters have the text: “Eighty. Per Day. Every Day.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look of the film. The poster read, “Assi. Uss raat woh ghar nahi pahunchi” [That night, she didn’t reach home]. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and a Benaras Mediaworks production, the poster shows Pannu dressed as a lawyer with traces of black ink on her face. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer fighting for justice for a gang-rape survivor. Slated for release on February 20, the film sheds light on the grim reality of crimes against women in India, and also features Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
