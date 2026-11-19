Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam sanctioned ₹15 crore for Zubeen Kshetra memorial.

CM Sarma announced first phase on singer's birthday.

Government settled land, expert committee submitted design plan.

Tenders for construction will be invited for the project.

On what would have been Zubeen Garg’s 54th birthday, the Assam Government released Rs 15 crore to begin work on Zubeen Kshetra, a planned memorial at Sonapur honouring the late singer. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on social media.

Assam CM Clears Rs 15 Crore For Zubeen Kshetra

While taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “On the birth anniversary of our beloved Zubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come.”

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He also shared a video of himself signing the documents. He also wrote, “For Phase 1, we may, under DFP, sanction RS 15 crore. Once the first phase is completed, the date may move for Phase 2.”

On the birth anniversary of our #BelovedZubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come. https://t.co/rPChgi07dx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2026

Govt Inviting Tenders, Design Draft Handed To Government

With funds now sanctioned, the government is preparing to invite tenders for construction. Once the first phase is under way, the relevant department will take up planning for the second.

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The government has also settled the question of land for the site. The state Cabinet, under the Chief Minister, had previously agreed to give two bighas of land at a different location to the person whose property fell within the proposed project area.

An expert committee appointed to design the memorial has already handed its draft plan to the government. Zubeen Kshetra is meant to celebrate and preserve Garg's contributions to music, art and culture in Assam.