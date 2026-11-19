Zubeen Kshetra is a planned memorial in Sonapur, Assam, dedicated to honouring the late singer Zubeen Garg. It aims to preserve his legacy and celebrate his contributions to music, art, and culture.
Assam Clears Rs 15 Cr For Zubeen Garg’s Memorial; Draft Design For Zubeen Kshetra Submitted To Govt
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 15 crore in funding for Zubeen Garg’s memorial, Zubeen Kshetra, on his birth anniversary.
- Assam sanctioned ₹15 crore for Zubeen Kshetra memorial.
- CM Sarma announced first phase on singer's birthday.
- Government settled land, expert committee submitted design plan.
- Tenders for construction will be invited for the project.
On what would have been Zubeen Garg’s 54th birthday, the Assam Government released Rs 15 crore to begin work on Zubeen Kshetra, a planned memorial at Sonapur honouring the late singer. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on social media.
Assam CM Clears Rs 15 Crore For Zubeen Kshetra
While taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “On the birth anniversary of our beloved Zubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come.”
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He also shared a video of himself signing the documents. He also wrote, “For Phase 1, we may, under DFP, sanction RS 15 crore. Once the first phase is completed, the date may move for Phase 2.”
On the birth anniversary of our #BelovedZubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come. https://t.co/rPChgi07dx— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2026
Govt Inviting Tenders, Design Draft Handed To Government
With funds now sanctioned, the government is preparing to invite tenders for construction. Once the first phase is under way, the relevant department will take up planning for the second.
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The government has also settled the question of land for the site. The state Cabinet, under the Chief Minister, had previously agreed to give two bighas of land at a different location to the person whose property fell within the proposed project area.
An expert committee appointed to design the memorial has already handed its draft plan to the government. Zubeen Kshetra is meant to celebrate and preserve Garg's contributions to music, art and culture in Assam.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Zubeen Kshetra?
How much funding has been allocated for Zubeen Kshetra?
The Assam Government has released Rs 15 crore for the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra. Further funding for Phase 2 will be considered after the completion of the initial phase.
When was the funding for Zubeen Kshetra announced?
The funding was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on what would have been Zubeen Garg's 54th birthday. He shared the news on social media.
What are the next steps for the Zubeen Kshetra project?
With funds sanctioned, the government is preparing to invite tenders for construction of Phase 1. An expert committee has already handed its draft design plan to the government.