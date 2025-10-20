Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veteran Actor Asrani Dies At 84; 'Sholay' Jailer Leaves Behind Legacy Of Laughter

Veteran Actor Asrani Dies At 84; 'Sholay' Jailer Leaves Behind Legacy Of Laughter

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani, 84, passed away, leaving behind a 50-year legacy of over 350 films. A versatile performer known for his comedic timing, he was a fixture in Hindi cinema's Golden Age.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood bids a sorrowful farewell to one of its most versatile and beloved actors, Govardhan Asrani, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Known universally by his mononym, Asrani, the veteran star leaves behind a colossal cinematic legacy spanning over five decades and encompassing more than 350 Hindi films.

Asrani's demise came after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. Asrani’s manager, Babubhai Thiba, told ANI, "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

Asrani was a key figure in the Golden Age of Hindi cinema, transitioning seamlessly between lead, supporting, and character roles, though his razor-sharp wit and impeccable comic timing secured his status as one of India's preeminent comedians. His career, which kicked off in the late 1960s, saw him become a fixture in both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films.

He is best remembered for his instantly quotable and iconic portrayal of the eccentric jailer in the 1975 epic, Sholay. His unforgettable line, "Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain!" (I am a jailer from the British era!), remains a permanent fixture in Indian pop culture, epitomising his ability to steal a scene with minimal screen time.

Asrani's Career Beyond Sholay

Beyond Sholay, Asrani was a prolific collaborator, featuring in over 25 films alongside superstar Rajesh Khanna between 1972 and 1991. His memorable performances in comedies like Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar earned him multiple accolades, including two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian. Even as cinema evolved, Asrani adapted, finding new relevance in the 2000s in films like Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sholay Bollywood Breaking News ABP Live Asrani
Read more
Opinion
