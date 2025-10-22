Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asrani Once Criticised Vulgarity In Hindi Comedies, Regretted Doing Sunny Leone’s 'Mastizaade'

Govardhan Asrani, the iconic comedian, passed away at 84. Known for his role in Sholay, he criticized the increasing vulgarity in modern Hindi comedies, regretting his involvement in "Mastizaade."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, who passed away on October 20 at the age of 84, was not only celebrated for his impeccable comic timing but also respected for his integrity and strong opinions about the changing face of cinema. The legendary actor, best known for his unforgettable role as the jailer in Sholay, had once expressed disappointment over the increasing vulgarity in Hindi comedy films.

In an old interview, Asrani even revealed that he regretted being part of the 2016 adult comedy Mastizaade, starring Sunny Leone.

Asrani on Vulgarity in Comedy: “It Was Terrible and Horrible”

In a 2016 conversation with PTI, Asrani had openly criticised the growing use of obscenity and double meanings in modern Hindi comedies.

“It’s terrible and horrible (the vulgarity in films these days). I did not know that the film would be made like this,” he had said, referring to Mastizaade.

He reflected on how humour in Indian cinema had evolved — and, in his view, deteriorated — over time.

“Mehmood sahab had started using double meaning dialogues and some of them worked, so others tried to cash in on the formula. It was still double meaning then but now it is vulgar, all that remains is taking clothes off,” Asrani remarked candidly.

The veteran comedian strongly believed that the Indian audience, being family-oriented, would eventually reject such films that relied on vulgar humour rather than clever writing.

A Legendary Career Spanning Five Decades

Asrani, fondly remembered as the eccentric and unforgettable jailer in Sholay, passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. His funeral took place at the Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close friends, family members, and well-wishers from the film fraternity.

With a remarkable career spanning over five decades and more than 350 films, Asrani became one of Indian cinema’s most adored comedians. His performances, balancing rib-tickling humour and heartfelt emotion, entertained generations and left an enduring mark on Indian entertainment.

Tributes Pour In for the Comedy Legend

Following his passing, tributes flooded social media from fans, actors, and political leaders alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist… His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute, remembering Asrani’s unmatched charm and versatility: “Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Govardhan Asrani ji. His unmatched versatility and unique sense of humour brought joy and laughter to millions.”

 

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
