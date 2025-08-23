Hum Hai Bharatwasi: A New Anthem Of Pride For Independent India

As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, a brand-new patriotic anthem has been unveiled to honour the nation and its people. Titled “Hum Hai Bharatwasi”, the song is more than just another addition to India’s rich legacy of patriotic music—it is a heartfelt tribute that blends nostalgia, emotion, and a vision for the future.

Penned by NRI lyricist Ashok Gupta, the composition carries words that strike a deep emotional chord: “Ae Mere Desh Ke Logon… Garv Se Sunao Naye Bharat Ki Kahani… Hum Hai Bharatwasi.” Released worldwide on 10th August 2025, the anthem draws inspiration from the legendary “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon” (1963) by Kavi Pradeep. Much like its predecessor, Gupta’s tribute celebrates sacrifice, love, and dedication to the motherland—yet in a refreshing, modern voice.

A Song for Every Patriot

“Hum Hai Bharatwasi” is already being hailed as a perfect addition to national occasions like Independence Day (15th August) and Republic Day (26th January). The song has been steadily gaining momentum on social media, with listeners praising its emotional depth and inspiring lyrics.

Available across major streaming platforms, the anthem is expected to become a favorite in schools, cultural programs, and official celebrations for years to come.

Produced by RRAGa Duo and sung by Ritu Rawat and Nikhil, the composition beautifully captures the spirit of pride and unity. With live instrumentation recorded at Dynamic Studio, the melody carries both soul and power—thanks to Pawan Kumar’s guitar and Ravi Singh’s flute, which seamlessly weave passion into the arrangement.

The Man Behind the Lyrics

What makes “Hum Hai Bharatwasi” truly special is the remarkable journey of its lyricist. Ashok Gupta, a proud alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur, is far more than just a writer. A recipient of the President of India Gold Medal for academic excellence, Gupta went on to achieve great success, retiring as Vice President at Xerox Corporation (USA) after decades in leadership.

Despite living in Los Angeles for over 53 years, his bond with Bharat never dimmed. At 74 years of age, Gupta rediscovered his creative spark in 2022 and began writing poetry—culminating in this patriotic masterpiece.

In his own words: “This song is a true and passionate offering to my motherland – Bharat and its people. I sincerely hope that this labor of love finds a place in the hearts of every Bharatvasi.”

A Bridge Between Generations

The anthem resonates with both young and old. For the older generation, it revives memories of timeless patriotic classics that stirred the nation during its most testing times. For today’s youth, it reminds them that the story of India is still unfolding—a story of scientific breakthroughs, defense strength, cultural pride, and global recognition.

The lyrics also shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of India’s Armed Forces and Scientists—two pillars that continue to shape the nation’s destiny. In an era where India is reaching new heights in space exploration, defense technology, and international leadership, the song stands as a reminder of the sacrifices and vision fueling this journey.

An Emotional Gift for Independence Day

Every Independence Day invites reflection—on the struggles of the past and the achievements of the present. In 2025, as India marks 79 years of freedom, “Hum Hai Bharatwasi” adds a moving new dimension to the celebrations.

This song is more than music; it is a movement of pride, urging every citizen to stand tall and narrate the evolving story of Bharat—one of resilience, innovation, and unity.

From freedom fighters’ songs of revolution to schoolchildren’s patriotic performances at flag-hoisting ceremonies, music has always been at the heart of India’s emotional and cultural fabric. Ashok Gupta’s offering continues this tradition, ensuring the flame of patriotism passes on to future generations.

As Gupta’s words remind us, being a Bharatvasi is more than identity—it is a responsibility: to honor the dreams of freedom fighters, soldiers, scientists, and citizens who built the nation we cherish today.

This Independence Day, let the voice of “Hum Hai Bharatwasi” echo in every home. For while the journey of Bharat began 79 years ago, the new story of India is still being written—with pride, with progress, and with every beating heart that calls itself a Bharatvasi.