Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra plans to strengthen Film City security after gang threats.

Security push follows firing at Tiger Shroff's car, gang claimed.

Police arrested multiple suspects for Shroff car firing case.

Days after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the government is planning to beef up security at Mumbai’s Film City amid concerns over repeated targeting of film personalities by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Maharashtra Moves To Tighten Film City Security

Ashish confirmed that a proposal to enhance security at the film and television production hub had been discussed. “Absolutely, the proposal to strengthen security at Film City has been discussed,” he said.

“The police have been informed, and discussions are also underway with the Home Department,” he added, noting that CCTV coverage had been expanded and more personnel were being deployed for internal security.

ALSO READ| Javed Akhtar Apologises After Calling Rashmika Mandanna A ‘Tamil Actor’: 'I Stand Corrected'

However, the government has not announced a timeline or budget for the proposed measures.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On enhancing security at Mumbai’s Film City following repeated targeting of film personalities by the Bishnoi gang, Minister Ashish Shelar says, ''Absolutely, the proposal to strengthen security at Film City has been discussed. The police have been informed, and discussions are also underway with the Home Department. CCTV coverage has been expanded, and the number of personnel deployed for internal security is being increased..'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The renewed security push follows the October 18 firing incident in Juhu, when shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car around 7 pm as he was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained injuries. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mumbai Police have since made around 10 arrests across several states. Among those arrested are three men from Sonipat, Haryana: Ankit Khattar, Samir Khatri and Jatin Panchal.

ALSO READ| ‘Everyone Can Go F*** Themselves’: Vijay Deverakonda To Trolls After KWK 9 Appearance



According to the investigating officer’s submission before the Esplanade Court, Khattar had travelled to Mumbai to conduct reconnaissance of the location; Khatri was in direct contact with the wanted accused and Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit, and Panchal had allegedly procured the weapons.

On October 23, the court remanded all three to police custody until October 28.

Two Women Arrested For Delivering Weapons

The Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has also arrested two women, identified as Radha and Babita, for allegedly bringing weapons to Mumbai.

During questioning, Babita reportedly claimed she did not know the purpose of the trip and had agreed to visit Mumbai after Radha invited her. She told investigators that Radha described a package handed to a man at their hotel as a medical kit.

Investigators allege that Kunal, another accused in the case, funded the trip with Rs 20,000–25,000.

On Monday, the court remanded Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita to police custody until October 28 during their second court appearance. Police had sought custody until October 31, but the court granted only two additional days, citing the need to collect voice samples.

Defence Challenges Police Account

Defence lawyers have questioned the police’s account of the alleged conspiracy.

Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal argued that investigators had already recovered mobile phones, SIM cards and bank cards, leaving little justification for further custodial interrogation. He also pointed out that no weapon had been recovered so far, questioning whether one had been procured at all.

Advocate Vikesh Mehra, representing Sumit, said police alleged that his client had accompanied Kunal to Amritsar to procure weapons but had not presented concrete evidence establishing whether any weapons were brought back.

The prosecution, meanwhile, maintains that the alleged conspiracy was planned in secrecy and requires an extensive interstate investigation, particularly because several wanted accused are believed to be outside Maharashtra.

Investigators have also said they recovered CCTV footage from the scene of the shooting and from a hotel where the accused allegedly conducted a practice firing session. The hotel register has also been seized.