The grand Udaipur wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju has turned into a magnet for global celebrities and A-list Bollywood stars. Among those drawing the most attention is Ranveer Singh, who brought his signature energy to the celebrations with an electrifying stage presence that quickly became the highlight of the festivities.

Ranveer Singh's performance at Udaipur wedding

Ranveer didn’t just perform; he turned the lavish venue into a dance floor. Guests, including Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson, were seen joining him as he broke into “What Jhumka?” from Karan Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor kept the momentum going with “Aankh Maarey” from Simmba and later switched gears to rap, delivering “Apna Time Aayega” from Gully Boy, much to the crowd’s delight.

As clips of Ranveer’s infectious performance and other Bollywood stars dancing at the wedding flooded social media over the weekend, an old Ranbir Kapoor interview resurfaced and reignited debate online.

What Ranbir Kapoor had said about performing in weddings

In the 2011 conversation with Times Now, Ranbir explained that he would never accept money to perform at private weddings, describing the idea as something that does not align with his upbringing. He said, “I wouldn’t do it because of the family I come from. Having said that, I’m not against the people who do it. But it’s not the values I’ve been brought up with.” Ranbir, who comes from a distinguished film lineage that includes Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, further elaborated on why he personally avoids such events, adding, “There’s nothing wrong. But money is not my drive. I don’t want to earn billions and billions. I’m an actor. My drive is different. My passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol and there could be snide comments. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to do it. It’s a personal choice. I wouldn’t do it.” When asked about the impact on his star status, he responded, “I wouldn’t lose stardom, but I wouldn’t allow my stardom to make myself think that if I’m a star, I can do anything and get away with it.”

Interestingly, despite this old statement resurfacing, Ranbir was seen dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and several other actors at Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities in Mumbai last year, performing on songs such as “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and “Tauba Tauba.”