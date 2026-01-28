Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Arijit Singh’s Tuesday announcement that he is retiring from playback singing has left both fans and the Indian film industry in disbelief. People have been expressing their thoughts since last evening, with many sharing their favourite creation of his. Now, Shreya Ghoshal has joined the long list of celebrities who have reacted to Singh’s retirement post. She said that she is excited to “listen, hear and experience” whatever the “genius” creates next.

‘Excited To Hear, Listen And Experience’

Ghoshal said that Singh’s decision marks the “start of a new phase” in his journey. She added, “I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!”

She said she does not see his decision to quit playback singing as the “end of an era”.

Ghoshal further added, “An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Post

The 38-year-old announced his retirement in a post on Instagram. He thanked his listeners for their continued support and announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.

“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on,” he wrote on Instagram.

Singh added, “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Shreya and Arijit Singh collaborated for Maatrubhumi, a song from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which was released only a few days ago.

How Have Others Reacted?

Singer B Praak reacted to his post and said, “Fan for life.” Anoushka Shankar reacted with three heart emoticons.

“I guess we're gonna get some crazy indie music now,” commented Yashraj Mukhate.

Ashish Chanchlani said, “Aur do apne unpopular opinion ‘BOLLYWOOD HAS OVERUSED ARIJIT SINGH’.”

YouTube India also commented on the post, saying that Singh’s songs will always be on their playlist.









