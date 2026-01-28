Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShreya Ghoshal Says She Is Excited To 'Listen, Hear And Experience' What Arijit Singh Creates Next

Shreya Ghoshal Says She Is Excited To 'Listen, Hear And Experience' What Arijit Singh Creates Next

Arijit Singh thanked fans for their continued support and announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Arijit Singh’s Tuesday announcement that he is retiring from playback singing has left both fans and the Indian film industry in disbelief. People have been expressing their thoughts since last evening, with many sharing their favourite creation of his. Now, Shreya Ghoshal has joined the long list of celebrities who have reacted to Singh’s retirement post. She said that she is excited to “listen, hear and experience” whatever the “genius” creates next. 

‘Excited To Hear, Listen And Experience’

Ghoshal said that Singh’s decision marks the “start of a new phase” in his journey. She added, “I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!”

She said she does not see his decision to quit playback singing as the “end of an era”.

Ghoshal further added, “An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Post

The 38-year-old announced his retirement in a post on Instagram. He thanked his listeners for their continued support and announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.

 “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Singh added, “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Shreya and Arijit Singh collaborated for Maatrubhumi, a song from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which was released only a few days ago.

How Have Others Reacted?

Singer B Praak reacted to his post and said, “Fan for life.” Anoushka Shankar reacted with three heart emoticons. 

“I guess we're gonna get some crazy indie music now,” commented Yashraj Mukhate. 

Ashish Chanchlani said, “Aur do apne unpopular opinion ‘BOLLYWOOD HAS OVERUSED ARIJIT SINGH’.”

YouTube India also commented on the post, saying that Singh’s songs will always be on their playlist. 




Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Arijit Singh announce on Tuesday?

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. He thanked his listeners for their love and stated he would no longer be taking new assignments in this role.

How did Shreya Ghoshal react to Arijit Singh's retirement?

Shreya Ghoshal expressed excitement to

Did Arijit Singh give a reason for his retirement from playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced his retirement without giving a specific reason. He simply stated that it was a

What are some other reactions to Arijit Singh's retirement announcement?

Other reactions include B Praak calling himself a

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Shreya Ghoshal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget