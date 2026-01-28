Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. He thanked his listeners for their love and stated he would no longer be taking new assignments in this role.
Shreya Ghoshal Says She Is Excited To 'Listen, Hear And Experience' What Arijit Singh Creates Next
Arijit Singh thanked fans for their continued support and announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.
Arijit Singh’s Tuesday announcement that he is retiring from playback singing has left both fans and the Indian film industry in disbelief. People have been expressing their thoughts since last evening, with many sharing their favourite creation of his. Now, Shreya Ghoshal has joined the long list of celebrities who have reacted to Singh’s retirement post. She said that she is excited to “listen, hear and experience” whatever the “genius” creates next.
‘Excited To Hear, Listen And Experience’
Ghoshal said that Singh’s decision marks the “start of a new phase” in his journey. She added, “I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!”
She said she does not see his decision to quit playback singing as the “end of an era”.
Ghoshal further added, “An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit.”
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Post
The 38-year-old announced his retirement in a post on Instagram. He thanked his listeners for their continued support and announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.
“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on,” he wrote on Instagram.
Singh added, “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
View this post on Instagram
Shreya and Arijit Singh collaborated for Maatrubhumi, a song from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which was released only a few days ago.
How Have Others Reacted?
Singer B Praak reacted to his post and said, “Fan for life.” Anoushka Shankar reacted with three heart emoticons.
“I guess we're gonna get some crazy indie music now,” commented Yashraj Mukhate.
Ashish Chanchlani said, “Aur do apne unpopular opinion ‘BOLLYWOOD HAS OVERUSED ARIJIT SINGH’.”
YouTube India also commented on the post, saying that Singh’s songs will always be on their playlist.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Arijit Singh announce on Tuesday?
How did Shreya Ghoshal react to Arijit Singh's retirement?
Shreya Ghoshal expressed excitement to
Did Arijit Singh give a reason for his retirement from playback singing?
Arijit Singh announced his retirement without giving a specific reason. He simply stated that it was a
What are some other reactions to Arijit Singh's retirement announcement?
Other reactions include B Praak calling himself a