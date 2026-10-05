Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arijit Singh announces 9-city India tour from 2027.

Tour marks two decades in music, promises immersive experience.

Concerts feature advanced tech like 360-degree audio and pyrotechnics.

Kotak Solitaire presents, Team Innovation producing this nationwide tour.

Arijit Singh, who has completed 2 decades in the business, has announced a 9-city stadium-scale India Tour from January 2027 to May 2027.

The tour will span cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Talking about the show, Arijit Singh said in a statement, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people, the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own”.

He further mentioned, “I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait”.





The experience will feature 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics, with a live production designed to immerse fans in the experience.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, “We take immense pride in presenting a nationwide tour of this magnitude to audiences across the country. Bringing India’s most loved voice to so many cities is a deeply meaningful milestone for our team. It is a genuine tribute to an extraordinary musical legacy, and we are thrilled to create an unprecedented live event. Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country”.

The tour is presented by Kotak Solitaire, and produced and promoted by Team Innovation.

Varun Khare, CEO, thumpN said, “There are very few artists whose announcement can make an entire country stop and ask one question:,When do the tickets go on sale? Arijit Singh is one of them. His music has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, and we expect these shows to be exactly that. Thousands of people singing the same words, at the same time, in the same place. For thumpN, being the ticketing platform for this tour is a privilege”.

“Our job is to make sure that getting from ‘I need to be there’ to actually being there in the moment is as seamless as possible. We’re incredibly excited to bring this experience to fans across all 9 cities”, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)