April Movie Releases: Not Just Bhooth Bangla And Dacoit, More Films Still to Come

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom April cinema slate features thrillers, epics, rom-coms, and dramas.

Films include

Action-thriller

War drama

April is set to unleash a powerhouse of Indian cinema, from high‑octane thrillers and war epics to quirky rom‑coms and family dramas, ensuring every weekend is packed with fresh entertainment for audiences across the country. From long‑delayed spectacles to buzzy cross‑border collabs, this month promises something for every kind of movie‑goer.

Naanu Karunakara

A Kannada family‑centred comedy‑drama written, directed by, and starring Aryan Tejas, this light‑hearted film juggles emotional bonds and generational quirks within a tightly knit household, aiming to charm regional audiences with relatable humour and warmth. Releasing on April 2, it will premiere directly in theatres.

Biker

Promoted as India’s first full‑throttle motocross‑based film, Biker pits three generations of riders against each other, zeroing in on the charged father‑son dynamic as a young rider battles to prove himself on the track and at home. Scheduled for April 3, 2026, it hits theatres with an adrenaline‑fueled, coming‑of‑age vibe.

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Leader

A Telugu political drama aptly titled Leader, this film dives into the ruthless corridors of power, tracing the rise of a young politician forced to balance lofty ideals with the gritty realities of votes, pressure, and betrayals. Unveiling on April 3, 2026, it will release in theatres, targeting fans of intense, dialogue‑driven cinema.

Dacoit: A Love Story

A bilingual Hindi‑Telugu action‑thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, this Shaneil Deo‑directed project follows an angry, wrongly convicted man who escapes prison to execute vengeance on his former girlfriend, weaving high‑stakes robberies with a twisted romance. Headed for April 10, 2026, it will release in theatres, promising a loud, stylish clash‑day showdown.

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LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

A quirky Telugu rom‑com built around the concept of love insurance, this film plays with modern relationships, dating anxieties, and contractual romances, serving up laughs with a side of romance. Airing on April 10, 2026, it too will bow in theatres, banking on feel‑good humour and chart‑friendly music.

Bhooth Bangla

A spooky Hindi horror‑comedy set in a haunted house, Bhooth Bangla blends jump‑scares with situational humour, leaning into the classic “friends in a haunted mansion” trope but with a fresh, desi twist. Also slated for April 10, 2026, it will release in theatres, aiming to scare and tickle the audience on the same weekend as Dacoit.

Patriot

A patriotic Hindi action‑drama, Patriot follows a soldier or agent navigating a high‑stakes mission that tests loyalty, courage, and national pride, blending overt symbolism with edge‑of‑the‑seat set‑pieces. Hitting screens on April 23, 2026, it will release in theatres, targeting patriotic and masala‑film lovers alike.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

A quirky Hindi romantic‑comedy sequel, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 picks up the offbeat romance and madcap humour of its predecessor, throwing the leads into fresh chaos as they navigate commitment, family pressure, and funny misunderstandings. Scheduled for April 24, 2026, it will premiere in theatres, banking on nostalgia and light‑hearted chemistry.

Kara

A Tamil‑language action‑drama, Kara is built around a compelling protagonist shaped by violence, injustice, and revenge, moving at a brisk pace with grounded styling and regional flavour. Also set for April 30, 2026, it will debut in theatres, closing the month with a punchy, hardcore package.

Peddi

A Telugu‑language sports‑action drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi pits its hero against high‑stakes physical competition and personal stakes, blending sports grit with family drama and emotional arcs. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it is slated for April 30, 2026, and will release in theatres as a big‑budget, mass‑oriented finale for the month.

Sakhe Ga Saajani

A breezy Marathi drama‑cum‑friendship road‑trip film, Sakhe Ga Saajani follows three friends who embark on a solo‑trip that turns into a shared journey of bonding, self‑discovery, and gentle emotional reckonings. The movie leans into relatable, slice‑of‑life conflicts, humour‑packed conversations, and scenic backdrops, positioning itself as a comforting, character‑driven outing rather than a loud potboiler. Starring Prarthana Behere, Pooja Sawant, and Abhijeet Khandkekar, the film is written and directed by Abhishek Jawkar, with music by Vijay Bhate amplifying its warm, nostalgic tone. Releasing on April 3, Sakhe Ga Saajani will premiere in theatres as a home‑grown Marathi release targeting weekend family and youth audiences.