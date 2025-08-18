Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex Utsav Dahiya Roasts Her With Song, Accuses Her Of Cheating

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has once again landed in controversy. Days after Sufi Motiwala revealed that he is no longer friends with her, Apoorva’s former boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, has posted a song apparently aimed at her.

Utsav Dahiya Calls Out Apoorva Mukhija

On Sunday, Utsav uploaded a video on Instagram performing his track titled Cute Little Red Flag—a phrase often used by Apoorva in her storytime videos. Alongside the video, he shared a long note accusing her of lying and misrepresenting him following their breakup.

In the song, Utsav warned Apoorva to stop spreading falsehoods, stressing that he had “dodged a bullet” by ending their relationship. He even claimed he caught her cheating. One of the lyrics read: “Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye.”

He added in the caption, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online.”

Internet Reacts to Rebel Kid’s Break Up Controversy

Utsav further revealed that he once reached out to Apoorva and her agency after being branded a cheat and abuser in her videos. According to him, he was dismissed with the remark: “You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her.”

In his note, he responded, “So here’s a message from that nobody: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something — your big numbers only matter on an app. There’s a real and much bigger world outside — beyond lies and drama.”

Concluding his statement, he wrote, “Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but stop spreading lies about others. Let people do some real work in their lives. Grow up, kid.”

Utsav’s video quickly drew reactions online, with several Reddit users applauding him for his response. The debate follows Apoorva’s own past claims. Back in January last year, she had confirmed her breakup with Utsav and later shared content hinting at a toxic ex, accusing him of being abusive, cheating, and calling him “ghatiya.”