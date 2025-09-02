Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnurag Kashyap’s Songs Of Forgotten Trees Steals Spotlight At Venice Festival

Anurag Kashyap’s Songs Of Forgotten Trees Steals Spotlight At Venice Festival

“Songs of Forgotten Trees”, backed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, received an overwhelming reception at its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Indie film “Songs of Forgotten Trees”, backed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, received an overwhelming reception at its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by debutant Anuparna Roy, the film is the only Indian title to have its world premiere at the prestigious film gala, which will run till September 6 at Venice Lido in Italy.

Kashyap said he was thrilled with the response the film received.

“It’s so good to see this for Anuparna and the team, who’ve worked really hard to pull off a film in this day and age that I couldn’t have done even 25 years ago. I’m sure the film has a long journey from here to the world and she surely is the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India,” the filmmaker, known for films like “Black Friday”, “Dev D”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, and “Kennedy”, said in a statement.

Roy expressed gratitude to the producers for supporting “Songs of Forgotten Trees”.

“It’s almost unbelievable for me to see the film premiere here at Venice and the response that it has got. I want to thank the team who were with me on the film and especially my producers who supported me throughout the film,” the director said.

“Songs of Forgotten Trees”, which follows the evolving relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai, was showcased in the Orizzonti section, an international competition for films, at the festival. It stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Songs of Forgotten Trees” follows the story of Thooya, a migrant and aspiring actress, who survives the city by leveraging beauty and wit, occasionally trading intimacy for opportunity.

“When she sublets her sugar daddy’s upscale apartment to Swetha, a fellow migrant working a corporate job, the two women-seemingly from different worlds-begin to share more than just a space. Amid the relentless pulse of Mumbai, they discover a silent empathy.

“But as personal histories, desires, and wounds resurface, their delicate connection is tested. What follows is not a rupture, but a strange and tender unfolding-of selfhood, of survival, of unexpected kinship,” it read.

The premiere of the movie was attended by the director, cast members, and producers Ranjan Singh of Flip Films, Bibhanshu Rai of River Tale Films, Romil Modi of Romil Casting, and co-producers Navin Shetty (Nube Studio – Nube Cirrus), Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar (Khan & Kumar Media).

“Songs of Forgotten Trees” was recently picked up for worldwide sales by Celluloid Dreams. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Anurag Kashyap
