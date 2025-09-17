Anurag Kashyap Recalls SRK’s Big Debut: 'Entire Hansraj College Went To Watch Deewana'

In a recent interview with Book My Show, filmmaker Anurag shared a nostalgic memory from his college days, revealing how the entire Hansraj College turned up in full force to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen debut in Deewana back in 1992.

A College Senior Who Made Them Proud

“Kyunki woh mere college ka senior tha, hamara poora college gaya tha. Humne poora theater Amba Theatre Delhi mein book karaya tha aur Shah Rukh Khan ke 'Deewana' dekhne gaye the. Aur Shah Rukh ki entry hoti hai gaane pe: 'Koi na koi chahiye'. Aur woh gaane pe jo poora hamara poora kyunki poora Hansraj College gaya tha theater mein, aur poore Hansraj College ne khade hokar ke jab taaliyan aur seeti maar di thi, uss din kisi ne gaana suna hoga. Kyunki humein sirf chahiye tha hamara senior jo hai parde pe pehli baar aa raha hai aur hamara hockey captain tha woh,” Anurag recalled.

He added that the cheering was so loud that no one actually heard the song as they were busy celebrating their senior’s big moment.

SRK: The Star of Hansraj College

Anurag further revealed just how big a star Shah Rukh was on campus.

“Hockey captain, basketball, Best Sportsman of the Year, economics topper. What are you talking about? I mean, he didn't just become such a big superstar like that,” Anurag said, highlighting SRK’s all-round talent even before his Bollywood debut.

About SRK and Anurag’s Journeys

Deewana, which also starred the late Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor, marked the beginning of Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career. Over the years, SRK went on to deliver iconic hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Yes Boss, Chak De! India, Pathaan, and Jawan. He will next be seen in King.

Meanwhile, Anurag is busy promoting his upcoming film Nishaanchi, slated for release this Friday in cinemas.