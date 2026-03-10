Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for fractures after crashing his speeding SUV into a divider, his manager Rohit Panday said. Panday added that Dobhal’s close friends and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, are also by his side at the hospital and urged people to stop disseminating misinformation for a few social media likes and views.

UK07 Rider’s Manager Shares Health Update

Panday confirmed that Dobhal is in the operating theatre (OT) and receiving medical care. “Had a conversation with Anurag Bhai before he was taken to OT. He is in OT for treatment of fractures. As I said earlier as well, please do not make assumptions and believe in rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabi.”

He went on to add, “Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also don’t spread rumours and hatred. And jo fake videos bana rahe he laath khayi thi na uss din video banane ke chakkar mai galat news mat spread karo for some videos and to fans my request is don’t target or give hate to anyone.”

The statement continued, “Our priority is his health and recovery and health and nothing else. I, as Anurag Dobhal’s manager, is the only person authorised to provide news and updates, so don’t believe in some influencers/creators craving for views even at this point in time.”

In another Story, he wrote, “Also, all of his friends, including celebrity friends, have reached out to us, so please don’t give hate to anyone. Just because some people are not putting this on social media doesn’t mean they haven’t connected with us. We thank each and everyone for the support.”

Panday also requested people not to drag Dobhal’s family members into the controversy for social media gains. He also urged people to spare his brother’s name in gaining fame. “Pyaar se yeh akhiri baar samiha raha hun pareshan ho gaya hun! [I’m telling you this politely for the last time. I’m fed up now.] If you want fame, earn it with your own hard work, and I genuinely hope and pray you get it ten times.”

Rohit added, “But using my brother’s name to gain fame is wrong. You don’t know us, and we don’t know you. So please don’t build narratives using someone else’s name for fame.”

What Has Happened?

Anurag Dobhal reportedly met with an accident while driving his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Shortly before the crash, he told viewers during an Instagram Live that he was going for a “final ride”. According to reports, the SUV was travelling at around 150 kmph when it crashed into a divider.

At the time of the incident, more than 80,000 people were watching the livestream.

The accident comes days after Dobhal shared what he described as his “last vlog,” in which he spoke about his ongoing health struggles and alleged that he had been facing mental harassment from family members.

In the video, he claimed that his parents and siblings were unhappy with his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika Chauhan, to enter the family home. He further alleged that his wife also left his side.







