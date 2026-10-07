Anurag Dobhal Arrested In Dehradun After Brother-In-Law Accuses Him Of Assault, Death Threats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Anurag Dobhal accused of assaulting, threatening cousin-in-law.

Complaint details alleged physical attack, theft, and death threats.

Ongoing family dispute cited as motive for reported confrontation.

Police registered FIR against Dobhal; investigation is now underway.

UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal has been arrested in Dehradun after his brother-in-law, Raj Singh Chauhan, accused him of assaulting and threatening him. He also filed a complaint with the police, which was converted into an FIR. According to the complaint, Dobhal, along with his associates, attacked Chauhan. Following the complaint, Nehru Colony Police registered a case against Dobhal and others and have started an investigation.

What Happened Between Anurag Dobhal And Raj Singh Chauhan?

According to Raj Singh Chauhan's complaint, he works at a car company's showroom. He claimed that Anurag Dobhal arrived at the showroom with some youths around 6 pm on October 5. Since Chauhan was busy with work, he asked them to meet later. Chauhan alleged that he later met Dobhal and his associates near Yellow Hills Cafe around 8 pm. He claimed that during their conversation, Dobhal allegedly threatened him before grabbing him by the throat from behind.

Rod Attack, Threats And Theft Alleged

In his complaint, Chauhan alleged that Dobhal and his associates tried to take his mobile phone. He further claimed that after they were unable to take the phone, the group allegedly threatened to kill him. Chauhan also alleged that the attackers tried to put him under a car and hit him on his head, chest and face with an iron object. He further claimed that one of the accused displayed a knife and gun to intimidate him. The complainant also alleged that he and his family were threatened with death during the incident. He claimed that his watch and gold chain were also taken away.

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Family Dispute Reportedly Behind The Incident

According to a report, the alleged incident is linked to an ongoing family dispute. Raj Singh Chauhan is the cousin of Ritika Dobhal, who is Anurag Dobhal's wife. The complaint reportedly states that Dobhal had called Chauhan to discuss issues related to the family dispute.

Complaint Also Mentions Police Intervention

Chauhan further alleged that when the accused could not unlock his mobile phone, Anurag Dobhal contacted the SSP. Police subsequently reached the spot. The complainant has also levelled allegations against the in-charge of the Bypass police outpost, claiming that the officer supported the accused. These allegations are part of the complaint and are subject to investigation.

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FIR Registered Against Anurag Dobhal And Others

The complaint names Anurag Dobhal along with Abhay Chaudhary, Tapan Pandit, C Dhaval Rajpurohit, Abhishek Tiger, Abhinav Srivastava and Guru Bhai, among others. Police have registered a case under Sections 117(2), 191(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police investigation into the matter is currently underway.