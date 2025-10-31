Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared an emotional account of his recent visit to late actor Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu, describing it as one of the most heartbreaking experiences of his life. Having just returned from Switzerland, Anupam said he was deeply moved by the meeting, as Madhu’s memory, affected by early-stage Alzheimer’s, comes and goes in phases — at times she remembers her husband’s passing, and at others, she forgets.

Anupam Kher visits Madhu Shah

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam posted a video recounting his visit and the emotional turmoil he felt throughout the meeting. In a heartfelt caption written in Hindi, he admitted feeling anxious before meeting Madhu, unsure of what she remembered or whether he should bring up Satish’s name at all. “I knew she was in the initial stages of Alzheimer’s, but I didn’t know what she remembered and what she didn’t,” he wrote, adding that he left with a promise to keep visiting her regularly.

In the video, Anupam shared, “Madhu first recognised me and said ‘thank you for coming’. And then she lost her memories.. Woh phases mein aata hai (it comes in phases). And then she said how are you because I didn’t want to talk about the death of Satish. Mujhe samjh nahi aa raha tha ke main us topic pe baat karun toh kaise karun (I didn’t know how to bring that up). I didn’t know whether it would trigger her memory and then she will feel sad, bad, and miserable.”

He added that Madhu later inquired about his wife, actor Kirron Kher, and in that moment, the reality of Satish’s death returned to her.

“For a flicker of a second, she said chala gaya (he has gone). At that moment she said she had tears in her eyes and then again she lost that memory and then she said lots of things… I have videos with her which I made with permission of her sister. We sang songs together because she is fond of singing, and then she asked me to come over again to eat food made by her,” Anupam said.

Moments that moved him to tears

Anupam also shared snippets from their conversation in the video. At one point, Madhu could be seen praising Kirron’s sarees, to which Anupam affectionately replied, “Kirron often tells me that Madhu is very pretty. Satish was lucky to have Madhu as his wife.” Madhu smiled and responded, “I don’t mind that.”

The actor admitted that he tried to remain composed during the visit but found it increasingly difficult as the reality of the situation sank in. “I felt selfish and very bad for thinking ke woh uss dukh ka ehsaas nahi kar rahi hain,” he confessed.

Recounting what broke him down, Anupam said, “Jab main jaane laga toh woh mujhse boli ke aap aana agli baar khana khaane, but but he may not be there (When I was about to leave, she said I should come again to eat the food made by her)... I somehow held my tears but when I came out of the house I couldn’t control,” he said, urging people to cherish their loved ones. “Life is fragile… Don’t have regrets later on.”

Satish Shah’s passing

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 after collapsing at his Mumbai home during lunch. Though he had undergone a kidney transplant a few months earlier, his close friend and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar clarified that the cause of death was a heart attack, not kidney failure.

“I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack,” Rajesh said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Satish Shah’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Sunday, followed by a prayer meet the next day, where family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry gathered to pay their respects to the beloved actor.