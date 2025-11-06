Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnunay Sood's Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens Emotional Tribute: ‘You Were My Person, My Safe Place’

Shivani Parihar penned a heart-wrenching note mourning the loss of her boyfriend, travel influencer Anunay Sood, saying he was her “person, safe place, and everything,” leaving fans deeply emotional.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The digital community was left heartbroken on November 6, 2025, after the sudden demise of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood. Based in Dubai, Anunay was celebrated for his breathtaking travel photography and immersive reels that captured the beauty of destinations around the world. With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, he had built a devoted fanbase that admired not only his adventures but also his creative storytelling.

Shivani Parihar’s emotional farewell to Anunay Sood

Anunay’s girlfriend and fellow content creator, Shivani Parihar, took to Instagram to share her grief in a deeply moving post. Sharing a photograph of herself resting her head on Anunay’s shoulder, she wrote a note that resonated with raw emotion.


Anunay Sood's Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens Emotional Tribute: ‘You Were My Person, My Safe Place’

She wrote, “I still can’t believe you are gone. My heart feels so heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don’t even know how to process this—it doesn’t feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you – your laugh, your voice, your messages. I don’t know how to move forward without you.”

In another story, she added, “One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you. I love you for the rest of my life, even if you are not here anymore. You will always be a part of me. I love you so much. RIP.”

Her words struck a chord with fans, who flooded social media with messages of love and support during her time of loss.

Family issues statement

Anunay’s family also shared an official statement expressing their grief and requesting privacy. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. The family and friends of Anunay Sood.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANUNAY SOOD | India 🇮🇳 (@anunaysood)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Anunay Sood
