Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, the cooking-comedy reality show hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is back with a new season. The third season has become a hot topic online as several actors are exiting the show. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are now set to leave the show following the exits of Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya. The latest season features popular faces such as Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 - Who’s Exiting, Who’s Returning

According to an exclusive report by TOI, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena will be leaving the show. Isha Malviya is also stepping down due to prior commitments. Vivian is reportedly set to join a new fiction series on the same channel, while Debina and Gurmeet are exiting because of their own prior engagements.

Going into details, Isha Malviya is leaving because the dates of her other committed projects clash with the show’s schedule. Vivian, on the other hand, is busy attending workshops and pre-production meetings for his upcoming show.

Filling their spots will be original stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who appeared in the first two seasons. Arjun Bijlani will replace Isha Malviya and team up with Elvish Yadav.

Meanwhile, the makers are in discussions with Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, who may take over from the pair of Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, though nothing has been finalised yet.

The current lineup of the show includes Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Aly Goni-Jannat Zubair, Vivian Dsena-Eisha Singh, Elvish Yadav-Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel. Bharti Singh continues to host, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returning as the judge.

About Laughter Chefs



Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, produced by Optimystix Entertainment, premiered on Colors TV on 1 June 2024 and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show is an adaptation of the popular Tamil comedy-cooking reality series Cooku with Comali.

The first season aired on 1 June 2024 and featured 36 episodes. The second season, which began on 25 January 2025, ran for 54 episodes. The third season started on 22 November 2025 and has aired 16 episodes so far.












