Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee To Leave Laughter Chefs 3 After Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment first premiered on Colors TV on 1 June 2024 and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. It is an adaptation of Tamil series Cooku with Comali.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, the cooking-comedy reality show hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is back with a new season. The third season has become a hot topic online as several actors are exiting the show. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are now set to leave the show following the exits of Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya. The latest season features popular faces such as Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 - Who’s Exiting, Who’s Returning

According to an exclusive report by TOI, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena will be leaving the show. Isha Malviya is also stepping down due to prior commitments. Vivian is reportedly set to join a new fiction series on the same channel, while Debina and Gurmeet are exiting because of their own prior engagements.

Going into details, Isha Malviya is leaving because the dates of her other committed projects clash with the show’s schedule. Vivian, on the other hand, is busy attending workshops and pre-production meetings for his upcoming show.

Filling their spots will be original stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who appeared in the first two seasons. Arjun Bijlani will replace Isha Malviya and team up with Elvish Yadav.

Meanwhile, the makers are in discussions with Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, who may take over from the pair of Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, though nothing has been finalised yet.

The current lineup of the show includes Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Aly Goni-Jannat Zubair, Vivian Dsena-Eisha Singh, Elvish Yadav-Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel. Bharti Singh continues to host, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returning as the judge.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, produced by Optimystix Entertainment, premiered on Colors TV on 1 June 2024 and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show is an adaptation of the popular Tamil comedy-cooking reality series Cooku with Comali.

The first season aired on 1 June 2024 and featured 36 episodes. The second season, which began on 25 January 2025, ran for 54 episodes. The third season started on 22 November 2025 and has aired 16 episodes so far.






Frequently Asked Questions

Who is hosting and judging Laughter Chefs Season 3?

Bharti Singh is hosting the show, and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is returning as the judge for the third season.

Which contestants are leaving Laughter Chefs Season 3?

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Isha Malviya are reportedly exiting the show due to prior commitments or new projects.

Who are the new and returning contestants for Laughter Chefs Season 3?

Original stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are returning. Arjun Bijlani will team up with Elvish Yadav. Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri are in discussions to join.

Where can I watch Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment?

The show premiered on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
