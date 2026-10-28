Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Event organizer sued Anjali Arora over incomplete performance.

Organizer alleges 12-minute performance instead of contracted 45.

Arora cited security issues; organizers claim significant financial losses.

Kanpur court to record complainant's statement on November 5.

Anjali Arora has landed in legal trouble after an event organiser filed a complaint against her in a Kanpur court, alleging that she left a live event after performing for approximately 12 minutes instead of completing the agreed 45-minute performance.

The dispute relates to the 'Nagada Nights' event held at Lajpat Bhawan Lawn in Kanpur on October 15. According to the organisers, Anjali had been booked for a 45-minute performance, and arrangements were made for her travel, accommodation and other expenses.

Complaint Filed Against Anjali Arora

According to reports, digital marketing professional Ashish Kumar approached the ACJM-5 court in Kanpur, accusing Arora of cheating, defamation, criminal intimidation and spreading false information. The complaint also reportedly refers to the alleged involvement of her manager in the incident.

The court has scheduled November 5 for recording the complainant's statement. Before approaching the court, the organisers had reportedly sought police intervention over the dispute.

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Organisers Claim Anjali Arora Left After 12 Minutes

The organisers alleged that Arora's performance fee was agreed at Rs 3 lakh for a 45-minute appearance. They claimed that Rs 2.75 lakh had been transferred to different accounts, while the remaining Rs 25,000 was paid after she arrived in Kanpur with her team on October 15.

According to the complaint, the performance was scheduled between 9 pm and 9:45 pm. However, the organisers alleged that Arora reached the stage at around 9:45 pm and left after performing for approximately 12 minutes.

They also claimed to have arranged flight tickets, accommodation, food and transportation for Arora and her team. The organisers alleged that her early departure affected sponsor payments and caused financial losses estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.

Organisers Seek Compensation Over Alleged Losses

The organisers reportedly sent Arora a legal notice seeking Rs 1.20 crore in damages, citing alleged financial losses and reputational harm. They also sought a public apology over the controversy.

According to their claims, the event involved considerable expenditure, and the alleged incomplete performance affected their arrangements with sponsors. The organisers maintain that the incident caused both financial and reputational damage.

Anjali Arora Cites Security Concerns

Arora addressed the controversy through videos shared on Instagram on October 19. She reportedly said that her concerns were related to security arrangements and repeated intrusions into her personal space at the hotel.

She alleged that people repeatedly rang her hotel room's doorbell and approached her for photographs, making her uncomfortable. Arora also clarified that she did not have an issue with the song Kacha Badam, which contributed to her popularity on social media.

The organisers, however, disputed her allegations and maintained that appropriate arrangements had been made for the event. The two sides have presented different accounts of the incident.

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The matter is now before the court, with the complainant's statement scheduled to be recorded on November 5. The organisers have alleged that Arora's conduct breached the agreed terms and caused financial and reputational damage.