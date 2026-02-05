Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Their, Not There': Anil Kapoor Says Sorry, But Fans Can't Ignore Spelling Slip-Up

‘Their, Not There’: Anil Kapoor Says Sorry, But Fans Can’t Ignore Spelling Slip-Up

Anil Kapoor apologised to a fan who criticised him for omitting the names of veteran singers in his post celebrating the film Pukar. However, fans couldn’t ignore the glaring spelling error in his post.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor issued a heartfelt apology on social media after a fan claimed that the actor is treating veteran singers like Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti as “second-class citizens”. This comes after Kapoor failed to mention the two singers in one of his celebratory posts for the film Pukar, which was released in the year 2000. 

In response to a now-deleted post by the actor on X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, “It's a shame sir, that you have mentioned [the names] in your tweet except for the singers Udit Narayan and Kavitha Madam. Feels like 90’s era singers in Bollywood are treated like 2nd class citizens.”

Kapoor replied while quoting the post, saying, “I am sorry will repost it with both there names.”

Following this, Anil Kapoor shared a fresh post celebrating 26 years of Pukar. “My favourite song from Pukar… Playing it on repeat today!” he wrote while sharing a video of the song “Sunta Hai Mera Khuda”. 

However, fans were quick to notice the spelling mistake in his apology post and even corrected the actor for the glaring error.

“Their,” said one social media user. Another added, “It’s their.”

“Their names,” corrected a third. 

“U mean ‘their’ names,” commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, “‘Their’ names. I know your family is from Pakistan. Looks like you brought over the English skills as well.”

Some even appreciated his down-to-earth nature despite being a celebrity. One said, “You don't need to say sorry to them. They will always have issues, whatever you do.”

“Salute to your humbleness,” commented another. 

A third commented, “Such a big superstar apologising to a fan for a petty issue shows how humble he is. He could have ignored it, but he apologised. Was a fan of your acting, didn’t know you're a great human too.”


Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Anil Kapoor apologize on social media?

Anil Kapoor apologized after a fan pointed out that he failed to mention veteran singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti in a celebratory post for the film Pukar.

What was the fan's specific complaint?

The fan felt that singers like Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti were being treated like 'second-class citizens' because they were omitted from Anil Kapoor's post.

How did Anil Kapoor respond to the fan's initial comment?

Anil Kapoor immediately replied to the fan's now-deleted post, stating

What mistake did fans notice in Anil Kapoor's apology?

Fans pointed out a spelling error in Anil Kapoor's apology, correcting

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
