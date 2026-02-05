‘Their, Not There’: Anil Kapoor Says Sorry, But Fans Can’t Ignore Spelling Slip-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor issued a heartfelt apology on social media after a fan claimed that the actor is treating veteran singers like Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti as “second-class citizens”. This comes after Kapoor failed to mention the two singers in one of his celebratory posts for the film Pukar, which was released in the year 2000.

In response to a now-deleted post by the actor on X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, “It's a shame sir, that you have mentioned [the names] in your tweet except for the singers Udit Narayan and Kavitha Madam. Feels like 90’s era singers in Bollywood are treated like 2nd class citizens.”

Kapoor replied while quoting the post, saying, “I am sorry will repost it with both there names.”

I am sorry will repost it with both there names https://t.co/btiA9OHzh3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 4, 2026

Following this, Anil Kapoor shared a fresh post celebrating 26 years of Pukar. “My favourite song from Pukar… Playing it on repeat today!” he wrote while sharing a video of the song “Sunta Hai Mera Khuda”.

However, fans were quick to notice the spelling mistake in his apology post and even corrected the actor for the glaring error.

“Their,” said one social media user. Another added, “It’s their.”

“Their names,” corrected a third.

“U mean ‘their’ names,” commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, “‘Their’ names. I know your family is from Pakistan. Looks like you brought over the English skills as well.”

Some even appreciated his down-to-earth nature despite being a celebrity. One said, “You don't need to say sorry to them. They will always have issues, whatever you do.”

“Salute to your humbleness,” commented another.

A third commented, “Such a big superstar apologising to a fan for a petty issue shows how humble he is. He could have ignored it, but he apologised. Was a fan of your acting, didn’t know you're a great human too.”





