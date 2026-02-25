Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Kalki 2 Set Photos On Tumblr, Keeps It Old School In Instagram Era

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Kalki 2 Set Photos On Tumblr, Keeps It Old School In Instagram Era

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunited on the set of Kalki 2898 AD sequel in Hyderabad after nearly four decades.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amitabh Bachchan reunited with Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades as the makers started shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. Sharing the update on Tumblr, Bachchan posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the set. He also revealed that he had to miss his customary Sunday meet-and-greet with fans due to shooting commitments.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan Reunite

“Told them (fans) that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad... but still they come.. to confirm…,” the 83-year-old actor wrote on Tumblr while sharing some photos. 

He also shared a heartwarming picture of a Shih Tzu dog, captioning it, “even this cute little fellow…,” and apologised to fans for his absence, adding, “work first.. rest later.”

The Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) host also shared several pictures of himself from the set, including glimpses of himself in heavy prosthetic makeup for the sequel.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/809372384352190464/day-6587

As Amitabh Bachchan reunited with Kamal Haasan after their 1985 film Geraftaar, he shared a warm photo of them hugging. Another picture showed them engaged in an animated conversation on set.

Expressing excitement about working with Haasan again, Bachchan said, “Meeting up with the great Kamal Haasan... we shall be working together after ages.. last in Giraftar.”

Providing an update on the sequel’s progress, Bachchan added, “Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday.”

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The film follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, who is believed to be Kalki. The film was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, and turned out to be a blockbuster. It earned Rs 1,042.25 crore worldwide and collected Rs 646.31 crore (India net) at the box office.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
