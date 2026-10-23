Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A threatening email named Bollywood actor, singer, and Mumbai Mayor.

Vibgyor High School evacuated; police investigate multiple bomb threats.

Alleged Khalistan groups claimed responsibility for the threat.

A threatening email naming Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has triggered a security alert in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The message also threatened to bomb Vibgyor High School in Airoli, prompting authorities to evacuate students and conduct a precautionary search. Police and security agencies have launched an investigation into the threats.

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Navi Mumbai School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Vibgyor High School in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, received a threatening email warning of a bomb attack. Following the message, the school decided to send students home as a precaution while police carried out a search of the premises.

The email also named Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is scheduled to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Also Named

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office was also reportedly targeted in the email, which threatened to blow up the premises. This is said to be the third threat incident involving Tawde.

The email allegedly claimed responsibility on behalf of the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Police and security agencies are investigating the email and taking precautionary measures. No further details about the investigation were provided in the supplied report.

Mumbai Police Investigate Threat Email

Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the email, with further details awaited. The exact location allegedly targeted by the threat remains unclear.

In a separate incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office also received a threatening email. Police conducted security checks at the civic body’s premises but found nothing suspicious, according to officials.

The BMC is responsible for municipal administration and essential civic services across Mumbai. The threat prompted an inspection of its office as a precautionary measure.

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Mumbai Press Club Received Similar Threat In March

A similar incident was reported on March 20, when the Mumbai Press Club received an email claiming that several small bombs containing poisonous gas had been planted inside the building. The message alleged that the devices would explode at 1 pm, an official said.

According to preliminary information, the email was allegedly sent by someone identifying themselves as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that 42 devices containing “poison gas” had been installed inside the Press Club.

The email also included political allegations involving the DMK and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

It stated, “We, the Muslims of Coimbatore, have learned a harsh truth: Udhayanidhi's cunning family used us as a mere vote bank and punished us in the name of protecting us. All our leaders who supported DMK in the last election have now been arrested under 'UAPA' by the same Udhayanidhi whom we had supported. When we tried to expose them, Tamil Nadu media outlets blocked us. So, we came to your state, but you also disappointed us.”

The sender claimed the alleged devices were intended to damage property and urged authorities to evacuate the building.