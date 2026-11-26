Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, has once again named in a bomb threat. According to news agency IANS, authorities are investigating a threatening email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. The message warned of possible attacks on several locations across the city, including the Mayor's office, Metro stations and the actor's Juhu bungalow. It also reportedly contained pro-Khalistan references and mentions of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as well.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Named In Fresh Threat Email

The email reportedly warned of a bomb blast at the Mayor's office at 1:11 pm on November 26. It also threatened grenade attacks at different locations across Mumbai over the next 30 days, along with IED blasts at Metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

According to news agency IANS, the message claimed that explosives had been planted at several places. These places include Mahalaxmi, Jalsa bungalow, and Science and Acharya Metro stations. It also featured pro-Khalistan slogans and referred to organisations such as the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa.

Maharashtra Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide received a threat email warning of a bomb blast at the Mayor’s office at 1:11 pm on November 26, grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days and IED blasts at metro stations between November 27 and December 31. The email also claimed that IEDs had been planted at Mahalaxmi, Jalsa Bungalow, Science and Acharya Metro stations and included pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre. It mentioned organisations including the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026

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Amitabh Bachchan And Diljit Dosanjh Have Faced Earlier Threats

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan's residence has featured in a bomb threat. In October, Mumbai Police received information about a threatening email sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The message allegedly mentioned the actor's home.

Following the threat, Bachchan continued his Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside Jalsa, but did so from behind a bulletproof protective shield.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has also been named in a previous threat. On November 23, he reportedly received a bomb threat as well.