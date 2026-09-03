Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan promoted their film

Amitabh revealed family link through Raj Kapoor's descendants.

Bachchan humorously asked how to address Saif's wife, Kareena.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are currently promoting their upcoming film Haiwaan, which is set to hit theatres on September 11. As part of the promotions, the actors appeared on season 18 of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). During the episode, Big B revealed a lesser-known connection between their families and jokingly wondered how he should address Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

How Are Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan Related?

In the promo, Saif and Akshay are seen on the hot seat with Amitabh. Before the game begins, Big B makes a surprising revelation about his connection with Saif, leaving the actor visibly stunned.

Amitabh says, “Many people don’t know that he is related to us.” Saif appears surprised and asks, “Me?”

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Explaining the connection, Amitabh says, “Raj Kapoor ji’s daughter Ritu ji’s son Nikhil is married to my daughter Shweta.”

Amitabh then brings up Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, and asks Saif in jest, “So now I want to know, how should I address Kareena? What will Kareena call me?”

Saif bursts out laughing at Big B’s question and replies, “Thankfully, this isn’t a question in the game.” His witty response leaves everyone on the show laughing.

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About ‘Haiwaan’

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11. The crime thriller also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Jisshu Sengupta. The film marks Priyadarshan’s 99th directorial venture.