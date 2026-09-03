Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta is married to Nikhil, who is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu. Since Kareena Kapoor Khan is Raj Kapoor's granddaughter and Saif's wife, this creates a family link.
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Saif Ali Khan Is Related To His Family, Asks ‘What Will Kareena Call Me?’
Amitabh Bachchan revealed on KBC 18 that Saif Ali Khan is connected to the Bachchan family through marriage, before jokingly wondering how he should address Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
- Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan promoted their film
- Amitabh revealed family link through Raj Kapoor's descendants.
- Bachchan humorously asked how to address Saif's wife, Kareena.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are currently promoting their upcoming film Haiwaan, which is set to hit theatres on September 11. As part of the promotions, the actors appeared on season 18 of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). During the episode, Big B revealed a lesser-known connection between their families and jokingly wondered how he should address Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
How Are Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan Related?
In the promo, Saif and Akshay are seen on the hot seat with Amitabh. Before the game begins, Big B makes a surprising revelation about his connection with Saif, leaving the actor visibly stunned.
Amitabh says, “Many people don’t know that he is related to us.” Saif appears surprised and asks, “Me?”
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Explaining the connection, Amitabh says, “Raj Kapoor ji’s daughter Ritu ji’s son Nikhil is married to my daughter Shweta.”
Amitabh then brings up Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, and asks Saif in jest, “So now I want to know, how should I address Kareena? What will Kareena call me?”
Saif bursts out laughing at Big B’s question and replies, “Thankfully, this isn’t a question in the game.” His witty response leaves everyone on the show laughing.
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About ‘Haiwaan’
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11. The crime thriller also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Jisshu Sengupta. The film marks Priyadarshan’s 99th directorial venture.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the family connection between Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan?
Why did Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appeared on season 18 of Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming film, Haiwaan. They were guests on the popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
When is the film 'Haiwaan' scheduled to be released?
The film 'Haiwaan,' starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. It is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his 99th directorial venture.
Who directed 'Haiwaan' and who are its other stars?
'Haiwaan' is directed by Priyadarshan. Besides Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Jisshu Sengupta.