Yes, Amitabh Bachchan responded to speculation about his health by posting a cryptic message on X, which roughly translates to people getting flustered and expressing their thoughts.
Amitabh Bachchan Puts Health Concerns To Rest With Sunday Meet-And-Greet At Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan appeared cheerful outside his Juhu home, Jalsa, greeting fans and resuming his weekly Sunday darshan. The actor’s lively presence laid to rest recent hospitalisation rumours.
- Amitabh Bachchan reassured fans by resuming his weekly 'Sunday darshan'.
- His appearance dispelled rumours of serious illness and hospitalisation.
- Bachchan had reportedly visited a hospital for a routine check-up.
- The actor is also actively involved in upcoming film projects.
After days of worrying rumours that veteran star Amitabh Bachchan was seriously unwell, fans who thronged outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday, got the reassurance they desperately wanted. The 83‑year‑old megastar appeared in high spirits, greeting his supporters with a wide smile, folded hands, and a visible sense of calm, effectively putting the hospitalisation talk to rest.
Sunday Darshan Back On Track
On Sunday, Bachchan resumed his weekly “Sunday darshan” ritual outside Jalsa, where he regularly meets admirers gathered on the road in front of his bungalow. Dressed casually, he waved at the crowd, smiled generously, and interacted warmly, snapping photos and posing for selfies with fans.
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Rumours Laid To Rest
The actor’s cheerful appearance came just days after reports and social media posts claimed he had been hospitalised, sparking deep concern among his followers. A source later told PTI that Bachchan had visited Nanavati hospital only for a routine monthly health check‑up and returned home the same day, dismissing the hospitalisation claims as misleading.
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Bachchan’s Own Words
On Thursday night, Bachchan had already responded to the speculation in his own style, posting on X in his trademark chronological format: “T 5747 – Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye – koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur.” The line, which roughly translates to people getting flustered and expressing their thoughts, whether others understood or not, captured his bemused reaction to the uproar over his health.
Fans’ Relief And Gratitude
For the crowd outside Jalsa, his appearance brought visible relief. Many fans called out their blessings, while others clicked quick videos, all grateful that the patriarch of Indian cinema chose to reassure them in his own, familiar way.
Workfront
On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The movie marked his debut in Tamil cinema after a career spanning more than five decades. Before that, the veteran actor made his Telugu film debut with Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. In the sci-fi mythological drama, he portrayed Ashwatthama and shared screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the film’s upcoming sequel.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did Amitabh Bachchan address the recent rumors about his health?
What was the reason for Amitabh Bachchan's recent hospital visit?
A source indicated that Amitabh Bachchan visited Nanavati hospital for a routine monthly health check-up and returned home the same day, clarifying that the hospitalisation claims were misleading.
Did Amitabh Bachchan resume his 'Sunday Darshan' ritual?
Yes, Amitabh Bachchan resumed his weekly 'Sunday darshan' ritual outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, greeting fans with a smile and interacting warmly.
What are Amitabh Bachchan's recent professional endeavors?
Amitabh Bachchan recently appeared in the Tamil film Vettaiyan and made his Telugu film debut in Kalki 2898 AD, where he is expected to reprise his role in the sequel.