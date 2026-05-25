Amitabh Bachchan Puts Health Concerns To Rest With Sunday Meet-And-Greet At Jalsa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan reassured fans by resuming his weekly 'Sunday darshan'.

His appearance dispelled rumours of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Bachchan had reportedly visited a hospital for a routine check-up.

The actor is also actively involved in upcoming film projects.

After days of worrying rumours that veteran star Amitabh Bachchan was seriously unwell, fans who thronged outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday, got the reassurance they desperately wanted. The 83‑year‑old megastar appeared in high spirits, greeting his supporters with a wide smile, folded hands, and a visible sense of calm, effectively putting the hospitalisation talk to rest.

Sunday Darshan Back On Track

On Sunday, Bachchan resumed his weekly “Sunday darshan” ritual outside Jalsa, where he regularly meets admirers gathered on the road in front of his bungalow. Dressed casually, he waved at the crowd, smiled generously, and interacted warmly, snapping photos and posing for selfies with fans.

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Rumours Laid To Rest

The actor’s cheerful appearance came just days after reports and social media posts claimed he had been hospitalised, sparking deep concern among his followers. A source later told PTI that Bachchan had visited Nanavati hospital only for a routine monthly health check‑up and returned home the same day, dismissing the hospitalisation claims as misleading.

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Bachchan’s Own Words

On Thursday night, Bachchan had already responded to the speculation in his own style, posting on X in his trademark chronological format: “T 5747 – Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye – koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur.” The line, which roughly translates to people getting flustered and expressing their thoughts, whether others understood or not, captured his bemused reaction to the uproar over his health.

Fans’ Relief And Gratitude

For the crowd outside Jalsa, his appearance brought visible relief. Many fans called out their blessings, while others clicked quick videos, all grateful that the patriarch of Indian cinema chose to reassure them in his own, familiar way.

Workfront

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The movie marked his debut in Tamil cinema after a career spanning more than five decades. Before that, the veteran actor made his Telugu film debut with Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. In the sci-fi mythological drama, he portrayed Ashwatthama and shared screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the film’s upcoming sequel.