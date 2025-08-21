Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amitabh Bachchan Hails Women's Ice Hockey Heroes On 'KBC' After Historic Bronze Win

Amitabh Bachchan hosted India's Women's Ice Hockey Team, bronze winners at the IIHF Asia Cup, on "Kaun Banega Crorepati," calling it an "honoured moment."

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he had the “most honoured moment” in meeting India’s Women’s Ice Hockey Team on his quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and celebrated their bronze win at the Asian Games.

Big B took to his blog, where he shared a picture posing with the Women’s Ice Hockey team on the sets of the show.

Along with the pictures, he also wrote: “A revelation .. and honour .. and such a privilege ..Why .. ? Did any of you ever know that India had a Women's Ice Hockey Team .. and that at the recent Asian Games they won the Bronze ..”

“What a surprise and the most honoured moment to be with the entire team on KBC .. and to learn of their journey and the hardships they face and faced… But NEVER say NEVER to lady .. they shall prove you wrong .. No one believed this Team and they proved it ..” he added.

The Indian team clinched bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, with a commanding 3–1 win over Thailand in the third-place playoff last month.

Talking about Amitabh, the torrential rains have reached the doorstep of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Videos circulating online show severe waterlogging outside his Juhu residence's Jalsa, which claims that the actor himself is spotting clearing water with a wiper.

Though this claim remains unverified, the images of knee-deep flooding at the superstar's properties highlight how even the city's most exclusive localities are struggling under the weight of the monsoon. Pratiksha, his earlier residence where Abhishek and Aishwarya's Rai wedding was held, has seen its premises inundated.

A video shared by a fan shows the lane submerged and staff working hard to manage the situation.

The thespian had earlier shared on his blog that staying committed to a single path is the only way to reach your final destination and suggested to avoid the many paths others suggest.

He wrote: “Never take never granted for granted (sic).”

The cine icon recited his legendary poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem "Madhushala", which stated is saying that in the journey of life, many people will offer different and conflicting paths.

He added: “Pandering to authority right .. in the right sense ; but often people find themselves, in these conditions sitting on the fence .. for the right…”

“Alag alag path batate sab,par main yeh batlaya hun; raah pakad tu ek chala chal pa jaaayega Madhushala… there is but one path to your final destination .. keep moving in the path and ye shall get there. (sic).”



Published at : 21 Aug 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC IIHF Asia Cup
Embed widget