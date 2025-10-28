Amitabh Bachchan Gives ₹10,000 To Staff For Diwali, Internet Says 'Too Little'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Gives ₹10,000 To Staff For Diwali, Internet Says 'Too Little'

A video claiming Amitabh Bachchan gifted ₹10,000 and sweets to his staff on Diwali has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online — with some praising the gesture and others calling it “too little.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video linked to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been making waves online just days after Diwali, stirring conversations about the festive gifts he reportedly distributed among his staff. While some hailed the gesture as thoughtful, others felt the amount mentioned in the viral clip was underwhelming, considering the megastar’s stature.

The viral clip from Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow

The video, which surfaced on Instagram, features a content creator outside Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, capturing the festive atmosphere around the residence. In the clip, the creator can be heard saying, “Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai (These sweets are being distributed. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s house),” while panning the camera toward the bungalow.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sagarthakurvlog (@sagar.thakur84)

During the recording, one of the staff members confirms that in addition to sweets, cash was also distributed. When asked, he says, “Paise bhi diye (Money was also given),” adding that he received ₹10,000 along with a box of sweets.

The video caption reads, “Bollywood’s biggest actor Amitabh Bachchan gave ₹10,000 cash and a box of sweets to his house staff and security personnel.” Though the clip shows multiple staff members accepting gifts, the authenticity of the claims remains unverified.

Internet divided over the gesture

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, amassing thousands of views and triggering mixed reactions. Many social media users praised the veteran actor for recognising his team’s efforts during the festive season, while others criticised the amount, calling it “too little” for someone of his stature.

One user commented, “That’s very sad. They should be given way more money for the kind of things they do – running about 24x7 for a star. It’s not an easy job.” Another wrote, “Not a big enough amount, ₹10,000.”

Several others were more blunt in their disapproval. “Only 10,000. Shame,” one user remarked, while another said, “Diwali pe everyone has to give double salary to their staff... people give 20-25k as bonus as well.”

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali
