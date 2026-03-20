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Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted relief by the Delhi High Court in a cheque bounce case, has shared a post amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country. The actor said that amid the West Asia tensions, what people truly need is peace and food on the table, adding that war has never benefited anyone. He also expressed hope that the conflict ends soon and that peace prevails in every home.

Rajpal Yadav Calls For Peace Amid LPG Crisis

“These days, whether you turn on the TV or check your phone, there is talk of war everywhere. A conflict may be happening far away, but its pain is being felt by all of us,” Rajpal Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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He added, “In the world, big issues are often discussed, but the truth is simple: people need peace and food on their table twice a day,” before continuing, “War has never benefited anyone; it only brings loss, whether on the border or to our pockets.”

The 55-year-old further said that he hopes the ongoing conflict in West Asia ends soon, without naming it directly. “I just pray that all of this ends as soon as possible. May everyone get their rights, may there be happiness, may there be peace in every home, and may no one go hungry. Stay happy and support each other.”

He concluded his post with two hashtags. These are the LPG crisis and gas shortage.

Namaste doston,



Aaj kal TV kholo ya phone dekho, bas har jagah jung ki baatein ho rahi hain. Door kahin yuddh chal raha hai, lekin uska dard hum sab mehsoos kar rahe hain.



Duniya mein itni badi-badi baatein hoti hain, lekin asli baat toh ye hai ki insaan ko shanti chahiye aur… — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) March 20, 2026

LPG Crisis In India

Rajpal Yadav’s post comes at a time when India is grappling with an LPG shortage. The country sources around 60 per cent of its LPG from the Gulf region, and it is the disruption of liquefied petroleum gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz that has caused the shortage. As the crisis enters its third week, the Centre has begun taking steps to ease the supply crunch.

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Industrial Diesel, Premium Petrol Price Hike

His remarks also come amid a fuel price hike in India. Prices of premium petrol variants were increased by around Rs 2 per litre on Friday afternoon, while regular petrol rates remained unchanged. Indian Oil Corporation has also revised the price of industrial diesel to Rs 109.59 per litre, up sharply from Rs 87.67 per litre.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The Delhi High Court will next hear Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case on March 30. During the March 18 hearing, his lawyer informed the court that a plea for regular bail had been filed, as the interim bail granted earlier was set to expire the same day. The counsel added that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murli Projects Private Limited, and a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh was being submitted. The court stated that this was a final opportunity; if the dues are cleared, the case could be closed; otherwise, arguments will proceed on merit.





