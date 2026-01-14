Amid Cheating Allegations, Palak Aujla’s Subtle Show Of Support For Karan Aujla Goes Viral

The Punjabi music scene is abuzz with controversy after singer Karan Aujla was dragged into a high-profile cheating row that has been unfolding rapidly on social media. The storm was triggered by US-based artist and influencer MS Gori (@msgorimusic), who publicly alleged that she was romantically involved with the Tauba Tauba hitmaker at a time when he was already married. As the claims gained traction online, it was Karan’s wife, Palak Aujla, whose quiet yet pointed response ended up drawing just as much attention.

What sparked the controversy?

MS Gori set social media on fire after sharing an Instagram reel in which she claimed she was unaware of Karan Aujla’s marital status when their alleged relationship began. She further accused the singer’s team of attempting to suppress her voice and portray her as the villain in order to safeguard his public image.

Doubling down on her claims, the influencer alleged that Karan continued to be romantically involved with her even after marrying Palak in 2023. She also stated that she had reached out to a media handle to narrate her side of the story, accusing the singer’s camp of circulating “untrue information” to deflect attention and control the narrative.

Palak Aujla breaks her silence—without words

While Karan Aujla has so far chosen not to respond publicly to the allegations, Palak Aujla made a striking statement of her own—without issuing a single line. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Palak shared a loved-up photograph of herself with her husband, a move many interpreted as a subtle yet firm show of solidarity.

The image, seemingly clicked at a formal event, shows Palak leaning in close to Karan, who is dressed in a sharp white suit. The moment captured between them reflects ease and intimacy. Adding weight to the gesture, Palak saved the photo as a permanent highlight on her profile, adorning it with a queen crown, two hearts and an evil eye emoji—widely seen as a symbolic shield against negativity and nazar.

Social media divided

As expected, netizens have been quick to react, with opinions sharply divided. A section of fans applauded Palak’s composure and “queen energy,” hailing her response as dignified and powerful. Others, however, remain unconvinced, arguing that MS Gori’s detailed allegations warrant a clearer explanation from Karan himself.

Many online users have also pointed out the timing of Palak’s post, viewing it as a calculated counter to the cheating claims. For context, Karan Aujla—born Jaskaran Singh Aujla—married Palak in an opulent ceremony in Mexico in 2023, marking the culmination of a relationship that reportedly spanned over a decade. As the debate rages on, the truth behind the allegations remains to be seen.

Related Video Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse