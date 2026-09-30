Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alliance Season 2 premieres on Prime Video January 14, 2027.

Show returns quickly due to strong Season 1 reception.

Season 2 brings tougher challenges, bigger stakes, revamped System.

Kunal Kemmu is set to host the second season.

Alliance Season 2 is returning much sooner than expected. Prime Video has confirmed that the competitive reality series will premiere on January 14, 2027, just months after its first season concluded. The announcement comes after Season 1 turned alliances, betrayals, and strategy into daily talking points among viewers. The streaming platform says the quick return is a response to the strong reception for the show. Season 2 will introduce tougher challenges, bigger stakes and a revamped version of the mysterious ‘System’ that controlled the game in its first outing. Kunal Kemmu is also expected to return as the host for the new season.

Alliance Season 2 Release Date

Prime Video announced the second season on Wednesday, confirming that Alliance Season 2 will begin streaming exclusively on the platform from January 14, 2027. The announcement was accompanied by a playful message from the makers: “System Alert: New alliances loading. More drama to make, more alliances to break (sic).”

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The quick turnaround comes only a few months after Season 1 ended its six-week run. According to Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, the reaction to the first season convinced the team that viewers were keen to see the format return sooner.

“The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game,” Madhok said. “The love that Season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year.” Madhok also teased “higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama” along with a more evolved ‘System’ for the second season.

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What Happened In Alliance Season 1?

Hosted by actor-director Kunal Kemmu, Alliance premiered on June 26, 2026. The series marked Kemmu’s debut as a reality show host and became Prime Video’s first daily reality series globally, with fresh episodes released every day at noon. Season 1 began with 16 celebrity contestants entering a mysterious underground headquarters controlled by ‘The System’. They arrived as eight pairs and were split into four teams: Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters.

The contestants had to negotiate physical, knowledge-based, and strategic tasks while maintaining alliances and protecting their positions. Team rankings could change rapidly, while weekly eliminations put the weaker groups under pressure.

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The original pairs featured Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) and Sabby Suri, and Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

The competition later expanded with wildcard entries, including Aly Goni. In the finale, Mini Mathur defeated Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani to win the season. Aly finished as the first runner-up, while Ruhee took the second runner-up position. Mathur won the Rs 50 lakh prize.

Alliance Season 2: What To Expect

Alliance is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia. The first season centred on contestants using strategy, teamwork and alliances to stay ahead in an unpredictable competition. For Season 2, Prime Video has promised a tougher version of the game. The platform has teased stronger challenges, increased drama and a revamped ‘System’ that will put the contestants under greater pressure.

With the first season’s alliances, betrayals and shifting team dynamics forming the core of the show, the new edition is expected to bring another set of contestants into the underground headquarters and test how long their partnerships can survive. Alliance Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video from January 14, 2027. The new season will continue the show's focus on strategy, alliances, and survival, while introducing a more challenging ‘System’ for its contestants.