Actor Celina Jaitly has approached the court with grave allegations against her husband, businessman Peter Haag, seeking ₹50 crore in damages along with additional compensation for the trauma she says she endured. In her legal filing, she accuses him of forcing her into “unnatural” sexual acts, coercing her into sleeping with other men, taking nude photographs without consent, and using them to blackmail her.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Celina has alleged a pattern of emotional, physical, sexual, and financial abuse throughout their marriage. The actor, who tied the knot with the Austria-based hotelier in 2010, is the mother of three sons — twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. The couple also lost a child, Shamsher, to a heart condition.

Celina claims that during the course of the marriage, Peter would hurl insults at her, including calling her a “wh**e” in front of their children. The documents depict a relationship she describes as deeply traumatic.

Accusations detailed in the complaint

“Narcissistic, self-absorbed individual”

In her statement, Celina has portrayed Peter as a “narcissistic, self-absorbed individual who demonstrates no empathy for the wife or the three children”. She says his “short temper and alcoholic tendencies” made the marriage unbearable. The filing states, “He has systematically decimated the persona of the Complainant and has calculatedly hoodwinked her into giving him control of her assets and finances.”

Demands for extravagant gifts

The complaint alleges that Peter insisted on costly gifts from Celina and her family during their wedding. The filing notes that he claimed “all Indian grooms whom he knew of had received generous gifts from the bride's family and made demands for luxury apparel, cufflinks and jewellery”. Her family eventually purchased designer cufflinks worth approximately ₹6 lakh and jewellery valued at around ₹10 lakh.

Incident during their honeymoon

Celina recounts an episode from their honeymoon in Italy, where she says Peter erupted in rage when she told him she needed medical attention for severe menstrual cramps. “The menstrual cramps were hurting her to the extent that she needed to go to the hospital… When she asked Peter to take her to see a doctor, he flew into an inexplicable rage, screamed at her and smashed a wine glass against the wall,” the complaint states.

Locked out weeks after childbirth

The actor also alleges that just three weeks after giving birth to their twins, she was physically pushed out of their home when she requested that Peter take paternity leave to help with the children. “He grabbed her by the wrist and physically pushed her out of the apartment saying, ‘get out of my life’… A neighbour saw her and rushed to her rescue,” reads the document.

Sexual threats following the 2012 Delhi gangrape

Celina claims Peter would use the horrific 2012 Delhi gangrape case to threaten her. The filing states, “Peter began threatening Celina that he would ‘thrust a rod in her vagina’ and would tell her that she deserved such treatment… Celina felt extremely scared by such aggressive statements.”

Pressure to sleep with other men

In the document, Celina accuses Peter of denying her marital intimacy and objectifying her. “In the troubling period between late 2014 and early 2015, he began to coldly suggest that she should engage in a sexual relationship with a member of his company's board of directors, claiming it would advance his own position at work”.

Forced “unnatural” acts

She further alleges that Peter “continued to demand sexual relations on his terms”. The complaint adds, “He regularly called Celina upstairs to his study, where he compelled her to submit to his desires, including unnatural sexual acts such as anal sex, while refusing emotional intimacy or affection otherwise.”

Alleged nude photos and blackmail

According to the filing, Peter took nude photographs of Celina “to satisfy his sadistic pleasure” and later used them to threaten her. “He took nude photographs of Celina in compromising positions and threatened to leak these photos to the press if she did not comply with his sexual demands,” the document states.

Verbal abuse in front of their children

The actor has also alleged that Peter frequently hurled degrading slurs at her in the presence of their kids, including terms like ‘fking bitch’, ‘whe’ and ‘sl*t’. “Celina was deeply hurt and wrote and emailed to Peter requesting him not to use abusive words during normal! Conversation,” says the complaint.