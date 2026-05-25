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HomeEntertainmentAhead Of Padma Bhushan Honour, Alka Yagnik Thanks Fans And Government For Recognition

Ahead Of Padma Bhushan Honour, Alka Yagnik Thanks Fans And Government For Recognition

Alka Yagnik will receive the Padma Bhushan in Delhi today at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sharing her happiness, she said, “It’s such an honour,” and thanked the Government of India.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan civilian honour in Delhi.
  • President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
  • The veteran singer expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.
  • The award celebrates her decades-long contribution to music.

Alka Yagnik is all set for a big and emotional moment in Delhi today, where she will receive one of India’s top civilian honours. The veteran playback singer, whose voice has defined generations of Hindi film music, is being recognised with the Padma Bhushan at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. For fans who have grown up listening to her songs, the honour adds another shining chapter to a career already filled with love, success and unforgettable music.

Alka Yagnik To Receive Padma Award 2026

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik will receive the Padma Bhushan today in a ceremony being held in Delhi. The 60-year-old singer will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the civil investiture ceremony in Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhawan, on Monday. Sharing her happiness, Alka said the recognition means a great deal to her. “It’s such an honour,” she said, expressing gratitude for the award.

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Singer Pays Gratitude For The Honour

The singer had earlier reacted to the honour with warmth and humility. In her exclusive conversation with HT City, she said, “I want to thank the government for giving me this prestigious honour.” Her words reflected the emotional weight of the moment, as the Padma Bhushan now joins the many achievements she has earned over the years through her work in Indian music.

Alka Yagnik has been one of the most loved voices in Hindi cinema for decades. Her songs have remained popular across generations, and her contribution to Indian music has made her a familiar name in homes across the country. The honour from the government is seen as recognition of that long-lasting impact.

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The ceremony in Delhi is expected to be a proud and memorable occasion for the singer, who continues to be celebrated for her immense contribution to music and cinema. As she steps forward to receive the Padma Bhushan, it marks not just a personal honour, but also a tribute to a career that has touched millions of listeners.

This is a moment of great pride for Alka Yagnik, who is receiving the award for her remarkable contribution to Indian music and cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What award is Alka Yagnik receiving?

Alka Yagnik is receiving the Padma Bhushan, one of India's top civilian honours.

Where is Alka Yagnik receiving the award?

She is receiving the award at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Who is honouring Alka Yagnik with the award?

She will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the civil investiture ceremony.

How old is Alka Yagnik?

Alka Yagnik is 60 years old.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik Playback Singer Indian Music President Droupadi Murmu
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