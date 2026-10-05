Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhansali, Alia Bhatt discuss reviving 'Inshallah' after 2019 shelving.

Script rework underway for Inshallah, casting decisions to follow.

Salman Khan previously exited; new male lead remains unconfirmed.

Revival would mark Bhansali and Alia's third film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt may reunite for their third project after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Love & War. The filmmaker and actor have reportedly started discussions to revive their long-shelved film Inshallah. The project was originally announced in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, but it was shelved after Salman exited the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Revive 'Inshallah'

Inshallah is reportedly back on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's table. However, the filmmaker is not planning to make the same version that was announced several years ago. The core story is expected to remain intact, but the script and material are being reworked to give the film a fresh treatment suited to the present time. The report suggests that Bhansali wants the script to be developed and finalised before making any decision about the cast. If the project moves ahead, it would mark the third collaboration between Bhansali and Alia Bhatt.

Why Was 'Inshallah' Shelved?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced Inshallah in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The film was expected to be a romantic drama and marked Bhansali's planned collaboration with Salman after several years. However, the project did not go on the floor after Salman Khan exited the film. The differences between the actor and filmmaker eventually led to the project being put on hold. Bhansali later moved ahead with Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.

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Will SRK Replace Salman Khan In 'Inshallah'?

Shah Rukh Khan's name has previously been linked to the project. Reports in April 2026 suggested that the actor could step into the role originally intended for Salman Khan. However, there was no official confirmation of his casting. The latest report indicates that Bhansali has not finalised the male lead yet. The filmmaker reportedly wants to complete the revised script before locking the cast. It is also possible that a younger actor could eventually be considered for the role.

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Alia Bhatt And Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Work Front

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently associated with Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Their first collaboration was Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned Alia widespread acclaim for her performance. If Inshallah is revived with Alia on board, it would become her third film with Bhansali. However, the project is still in the discussion and scripting stage, and there has been no official announcement regarding its final cast or production.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Films

Alia Bhatt's Love & War is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh Khan's next major release is King, which is scheduled to arrive on December 24. Salman Khan, meanwhile, is set to appear in Raj & DK's upcoming project, while his next film Maatrubhumi is also in the pipeline. Its release date has not yet been finalised.