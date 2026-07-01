After Dhurandhar, people have been saying that cinema has changed - a lot - and that Yash Raj's Spy Universe is finished. But has that really happened? Can a single film really have the power to wipe out an entire universe built over the years by Pathaan and Tiger? Often, when one film or one star becomes a hit, we imagine everyone else has been pushed into oblivion. But this time, the situation does seem a bit serious. Yash Raj's new Spy Universe film Alpha is about to release. At one point, the film was being heavily trolled, but now people aren't even trolling it. Instead, there is more discussion around Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, which is releasing alongside it. People are saying that Baby is the real Alpha and the real Dhurandhar.

Along with Alpha, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do is also releasing. From its songs to its teaser and trailer, people seem to be liking everything. Many are saying that Huma looks like the real "Alpha". Huma and her team are also promoting the film extensively and in every possible way. Releasing alongside a film like Alpha looked risky at first, but now it appears that the risk is hovering over Alpha instead. People have even started calling Huma the real Dhurandhar, saying that, like Dhurandhar, she too did not receive much support from the industry.

Ever since Dhurandhar arrived, questions have been raised about the Spy Universe. However, by then Yash Raj had already begun work on Alpha with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. It was said that several changes were made to the film after Dhurandhar, but as soon as the teaser and trailer were released, people made it clear that they would accept nothing less than Dhurandhar-level entertainment from the Spy Universe. While the audience and trolls are giving their reactions, it also seems as though Yash Raj itself lacks confidence in the film. In elections, even candidates who know they won't get votes beyond their own family continue claiming they will win till the very end. But Yash Raj doesn't even seem able to promote this film properly.

At the teaser launch in Mumbai, Alia was made to interact with the media in an attempt to create positive sentiment around the film. At the trailer launch in Delhi, dozens of small influencers were placed between Alia and Sharvari for hundreds of photographs. Is that how a spy film is promoted? Sending Alia and Sharvari out for lunch and getting them covered by paparazzi - is that enough? Either Yash Raj doesn't know how to promote this film, or it already believes that nothing it does will make the film work. But that shouldn't be the case.

There was also a lot of negativity before Dhurandhar was released, and many people made all kinds of comments about the film. At that time, director Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, even posted a tweet criticising those spreading negativity. Many reviewers gave the film just two or two-and-a-half stars and called it disappointing, but the film went on to change the landscape of Hindi cinema. Then, when the second part arrived, the same people started giving it four or four-and-a-half stars. Some even posted their reviews before the first show had finished because they wanted to prove themselves as supporters of Dhurandhar. The same thing is now happening on social media. People are trolling Alpha in the name of Dhurandhar. That is not right. Every film deserves a fair chance.

It's not as if no good films were released after Dhurandhar, or that none of them worked. Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga struggled in its first week, but he gave dozens of interviews and podcasts, visited theatres to interact with audiences, and shared those reactions on social media. The film benefited from that effort and eventually picked up. Imtiaz simply never lost faith in his film. Yash Raj should have done the same, but he couldn't.

Questions are also being raised about why Alia appeared on Samay Raina's show Latent. Many feel that the show wasn't suited to her. Was Yash Raj simply trying to create buzz around the film by any means possible? At that time, it did generate discussion - and trolling as well - but now people are asking whether a film called Alpha is even being released. Hopefully, the film turns out to be good and succeeds, because for the sake of cinema, new ideas and films should continue to emerge and keep the industry alive.