Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools.

Ranveer Singh committed to supporting 1,000 girls' education.

These pledges support PM Modi's 25-year public service campaign.

Other film personalities wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have pledged support for the BJP’s upcoming Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, announced to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service. While Alia and Ranbir committed to refurbishing 20 schools, Ranveer pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls. Their announcements came as film personalities, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. Ranveer shared his commitment during a visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, where he sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings, with his family’s upcoming milestones and recent professional projects also drawing public attention.

Alia And Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools

Alia Bhatt wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and announced that she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, would support the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan by pledging to refurbish 20 schools. In her social media post, Alia linked the initiative to the importance of collective action and improving learning environments for children. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back. To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc, helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."

Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back. To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging… — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 17, 2026

The announcement came as the Bharatiya Janata Party prepared to begin a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan in October. The campaign has been planned to mark 25 years of PM Modi’s public service. According to a statement made by BJP National President Nitin Nabin at a press conference on September 9, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7. The party plans to organise activities under the initiative throughout the month.

Ranveer Singh Pledges Support For 1,000 Girls

Ranveer Singh also announced his participation in the initiative while visiting Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings and pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls.

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Speaking to News18, Ranveer said: “It feels really good to be here. By Bappa's grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for my family and me. So, we have come here to thank him and seek his blessings for the journey ahead. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and on the occasion of the birthday of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and support the education of 1,000 daughters. I hope that Bappa will be pleased with this initiative and that his blessings will always remain upon us.”

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Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Ranveer was seen making his way through the crowded pandal and greeting fans before offering prayers. He later spoke about the happiness his family had experienced over the past year and said he had visited the shrine to express gratitude and seek blessings for the future.

“It’s great to be here. The past year has been filled with happiness for my family and me, thanks to Bappa's blessings. I came here, had his darshan, and thanked him. I sought his blessings for the journey ahead,” he said. Ranveer’s visit also came amid reports that he and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, are expecting their second child.

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Extend Birthday Wishes

Several other film personalities also shared birthday messages for Prime Minister Modi. Salman Khan posted a message on X, writing: "Janam Din Mubarak Ho, Honourable PM Sahab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday, Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind." Shah Rukh Khan also wished the Prime Minister on social media. He wrote:

"Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation." The celebrity messages and pledges came as the BJP prepared to launch the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, with several film personalities reportedly joining the campaign through education and school-improvement initiatives.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, is expected to appear next in Jay Mehta’s Pralay.





