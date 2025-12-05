Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Posts Inside Pics Of New House Griha Pravesh & Raha's Birthday Celebration With Ranbir & Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt gives fans an inside look at her griha pravesh with Ranbir Kapoor and unseen photos from daughter Raha’s third birthday celebration inside their new Pali Hill bungalow.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In November, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved into their newly constructed six-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The month was even more special as they also celebrated Raha’s third birthday. While Alia didn’t share pictures back then, she has now gives fans a sneak-peek into the griha pravesh puja, as well as Raha’s birthday celebration.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s Griha Pravesh Puja With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor At Their New Home

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a photo dump from November. She wrote, “november 2025… you were a month & a half." The first photo from the griha pravesh shows Alia and Ranbir Kapoor entering together, with a kalash placed at the entrance. The actress looks stunning in a blush pink and golden saree, while Ranbir looks dapper in a white kurta pajama. Another photo shows Neetu Kapoor warmly hugging Alia, with a photograph of the late Rishi Kapoor visible on the wall in the background. In another picture from the griha pravesh puja, Alia is seen holding Ranbir’s arm while they perform a ritual, while another photo shows her with folded hands. Ranbir is also seen with folded hands in front of Rishi Kapoor’s photograph, and another picture captures him and daughter Raha holding a small amount of rice together as part of the ceremony.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From Raha’s Birthday Celebration

Apart from the griha pravesh photos, Alia Bhatt also treated fans with some stunning pictures from Raha’s third birthday celebration! The first photo shows Alia holding baby Raha in her arms. They both twinned in beautiful pink outfits. Meanwhile, another photo shows Alia with her friends posing together at the bash. The photo gives a glimpse of the beautiful pastel themed decor. Another picture shows the actress posing with her mother Soni Razdan, while Mahesh Bhatt clicks the photograph. Alia also shared a photo of the delicious two-tiered cake at Raha’s birthday party.

All About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s New Home

The newly constructed bungalow, spread across six floors, stands on the site of the former Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family’s long-standing residence. The property reportedly features state-of-the-art interiors, multiple entertainment spaces, and a lush terrace garden. With a reported estimated value of Rs 250 crore, the new Pali Hill residence is among the costliest celebrity homes in India.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Krishna Raj Bungalow Bollywood Celebrity Homes Alia Bhatt Griha Pravesh Ranbir Kapoor New House Alia Ranbir Home Pics
