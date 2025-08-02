Alia Bhatt Drops BTS Clip As Rocky Aur Rani Wins Best Popular Film At National Awards, Watch

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged two major honours at the 71st National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt and director Karan Johar took to social media to relive some of the film’s most cherished moments.

Alia Bhatt Shares Special Rehearsal Memory

Alia Bhatt revisited one of the most iconic sequences from the film — the grand dance number Dhindhora Baje Re, which also won Best Choreography. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a nostalgic rehearsal clip, capturing the behind-the-scenes energy of the track.

“Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today… Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant,” wrote Alia, expressing her admiration for choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

The actress reflected on her journey with the film, saying, “Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey.”

Karan Johar Calls It a Full-Circle Moment

Karan Johar, who directed the film, also expressed his gratitude after the film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he shared a poster celebrating the win and wrote, “It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN!”

He added, “My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour... And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re!”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy that follows the story of flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani. Portrayed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the couple decides to live with each other’s families to navigate their cultural differences before tying the knot.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film features a power-packed ensemble including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.