Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP confirmed I&B Minister formed a three-member review committee.

Akal Takht urged screening; AAP called removal discriminatory.

Film highlights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's human rights work.

The controversy in Punjab over the removal of the film Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from an OTT platform continues to intensify, with the BJP appearing to be on the defensive over the issue.

On one hand, the Shiromani Akal Takht Sahib strongly objected to the film's removal, while Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon claimed that he had spoken to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the matter.

Three-Member Review Committee Constituted

In his statement, Dhillon said that Vaishnaw has constituted a three-member review committee to examine the issue and submit its report. He added that the BJP stands with the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan's Racism Filled '10 Black, 1 White' Post For FIFA World Cup 2026 Triggers Backlash

Akal Takht Upset Over Removal Of Satluj

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj strongly condemned the decision to remove the film. He urged the Central Government to show magnanimity and allow the film to be screened in India so that people can learn about the atrocities allegedly committed against innocent youths during the fight against terrorism.

He further said that while the world places great importance on freedom of expression and the protection of human rights, removing the film amounts to suppressing free speech.

ALSO READ| Chinmayi Sripaada Says Troll Wished Death Upon Her Son, Reveals Why Husband Rahul Ravindran Deleted X

Gargaj noted that Jaswant Singh Khalra had exposed the alleged fake encounters of young men in Punjab during the 1990s before the international community, describing it as one of the most serious cases of human rights violations.

Reacting to the controversy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the Centre's decision to remove the film was discriminatory towards Punjab. He argued that while the government permits films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story to be screened, it has blocked Satluj, despite the film portraying what he described as the reality of Punjab.