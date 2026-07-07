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English NewsEntertainmentAkal Takht Demands Satluj Be Restored On OTT, Says Film Shows Atrocities Against Innocent People

Akal Takht Demands Satluj Be Restored On OTT, Says Film Shows Atrocities Against Innocent People

Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Honey Trehan. It was removed from ZEE5 owing to security concerns.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP confirmed I&B Minister formed a three-member review committee.
  • Akal Takht urged screening; AAP called removal discriminatory.
  • Film highlights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's human rights work.

The controversy in Punjab over the removal of the film Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from an OTT platform continues to intensify, with the BJP appearing to be on the defensive over the issue.

On one hand, the Shiromani Akal Takht Sahib strongly objected to the film's removal, while Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon claimed that he had spoken to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the matter.

Three-Member Review Committee Constituted

In his statement, Dhillon said that Vaishnaw has constituted a three-member review committee to examine the issue and submit its report. He added that the BJP stands with the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

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Akal Takht Upset Over Removal Of Satluj

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj strongly condemned the decision to remove the film. He urged the Central Government to show magnanimity and allow the film to be screened in India so that people can learn about the atrocities allegedly committed against innocent youths during the fight against terrorism.

He further said that while the world places great importance on freedom of expression and the protection of human rights, removing the film amounts to suppressing free speech.

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Gargaj noted that Jaswant Singh Khalra had exposed the alleged fake encounters of young men in Punjab during the 1990s before the international community, describing it as one of the most serious cases of human rights violations.

Reacting to the controversy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the Centre's decision to remove the film was discriminatory towards Punjab. He argued that while the government permits films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story to be screened, it has blocked Satluj, despite the film portraying what he described as the reality of Punjab.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the film

The controversy is about the removal of the film

What action has the BJP taken regarding the film's removal?

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon stated that I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has formed a three-member review committee to examine the issue and submit its report.

How has the Shiromani Akal Takht Sahib reacted to the film's removal?

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj strongly condemned the removal, urging the Central Government to allow the film's screening. He views it as suppressing free speech.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra, the subject of the film

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist who exposed alleged fake encounters of young men in Punjab during the 1990s. His work highlighted serious human rights violations.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
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