AICWA Condemns Shilpa Rao’s Mic Being Switched Off Mid-Performance, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Rao's concert abruptly ended mid-performance in Mumbai.

Organizers forcibly switched off her microphone and lights.

Cine Workers Association condemned incident, calling it unacceptable and insulting.

Organizers apologized, citing operational delays and venue curfew rules.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement addressing the abrupt interruption in Shilpa Rao's performance during her concert at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) and said it is "completely unacceptable".

Rao performed in Mumbai on Saturday at the 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project. However, her microphone was switched off mid-performance.

AICWA shared a statement on the official X handle on Sunday and said Rao is a National Award winner and one of the most respected voices in Indian music.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026.

"Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers."

"She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable," read the statement.

"To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name," it added.

AICWA Condemns Disrespect Shown to National Award-Winning Singer Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project 10th Edition Mumbai, 25 October 2026 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026. Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers. She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable. Shilpa Rao is a National Award winner and one of the most respected voices in Indian music. Her songs have been loved by audiences across the country, including "Tose Naina" (Anwar), "Khuda Jaane" (Bachna Ae Haseeno), "Bulleya" (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), "Chaleya" (Jawan) and "Ghungroo" (War). To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name, lifting her spirits. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she wrote that a little piece of her heart broke that night, that the audience's love was felt even after the music stopped, and that she will come back to Mumbai. AICWA salutes the audience for standing with a true artist. AICWA's position: •AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated. •AICWA stands firmly with Shilpa Rao. If she chooses to take any action against the Bollywood Music Project, AICWA will support her through every legal avenue. •If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. •We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events. •Artists are invited to showcase their art. Paying for a performance does not mean owning the performer. Anyone who believes otherwise is mistaken, and that attitude is wrong. •An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage. | #ShilpaRao | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Singer | #BollywoodMusicProject | | @shilparao11 | @bmp_online | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 25, 2026

The organisation said it will support Rao if she decides to take any action against the BMP.

"We ask the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events. Artists are invited to showcase their art. Paying for a performance does not mean owning the performer. Anyone who believes otherwise is mistaken, and that attitude is wrong. An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage," it said.

Rao spoke on the issue with a note on her Instagram handle on Saturday and said she was "hurt" but thanked the audience.

"Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote.

"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.

The organisers reacted by sharing an apology statement. "We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," it read.

"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," it added.

The organisers said, "live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances".

"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."

"While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety," the statement sais. PTI ATR

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)