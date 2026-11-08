AI-Generated Audio Used To Threaten Ayushmann Khurrana; Accused Vaibhav Mishra Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested Vaibhav Mishra for threatening Ayushmann Khurrana.

Accused used artificial intelligence for threatening audio message.

Audio demanded settlement, warned consequences, and threatened harm.

A man accused of threatening Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been arrested by the police. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create an audio message containing threats and demands for a settlement. The development comes after reports that actor Tusshar Kapoor had also received a threat.

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Accused Used AI To Create Threatening Audio

According to the audio message, the caller introduced himself as Anil Pandit and claimed to be the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He told Ayushmann that he had tried calling him but the actor had not answered.

The caller then asked the actor to contact him to discuss a settlement, warning that he could face consequences similar to those allegedly involving Tiger Shroff. He also claimed to know the actor's residence in Chandigarh and details of his whereabouts.

The message further warned Ayushmann against approaching the police, claiming that security arrangements would not protect him indefinitely. The caller threatened to harm the actor or a family member if he did not respond.

The audio ended with another demand for the actor to call back and resolve the matter through a conversation. Police have arrested Vaibhav Mishra in connection with the threat, with the accused allegedly using AI to generate the audio.

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Ayushmann Khurrana's Work Front

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film Udta Teer. However, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

‘Udta Teer’ was released in theatres on October 3 and opened with a collection of Rs 4.10 crore net and Rs 4.83 crore gross. By Day 16, the film’s total box office earnings had reached Rs 46.92 crore net and Rs 55.82 crore gross.