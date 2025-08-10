Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Playful Paparazzi Prank Goes Viral; Watch Video

The blockbuster success of Saiyaara has catapulted its lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, into instant stardom. The young actors, now among the most photographed newcomers in Bollywood, seem to be enjoying their newfound fame — and occasionally having a little fun with it.

Over the weekend, they turned the tables on the paparazzi in Mumbai with a cheeky prank that quickly went viral.

Saiyaara Stars Ahaan And Aneet Prank Paparazzi

In a video making the rounds on social media, Ahaan and Aneet are seen sitting inside their car, looking at a phone while photographers jostle for pictures through the windows. Moments later, Aneet flips the phone around — revealing that they were filming the paparazzi instead.

The playful moment drew amused reactions online. One user posted the clip with the caption, “They are recording the paparazzi lmao.”

This isn’t the first time the Saiyaara duo has charmed fans and photographers alike. Recently, Ahaan won hearts when he rolled down his car window at a traffic signal to click a selfie with an elated fan.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara has shattered records to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history — earning over ₹500 crore worldwide, including ₹320 crore in India.

The film marks Ahaan Panday’s acting debut; he is the nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday. For Aneet Padda, known for her work in Salaam Venky and the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry, it is her first lead role in a feature film.

Maintaining a Low Profile

Interestingly, neither actor has given media interviews before or after the film’s release. Industry sources suggest that YRF is deliberately keeping them away from overexposure, letting their work — and their charming public moments — speak for itself.