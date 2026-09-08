After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Show Removed, Getty Galaxy Theatre Shut Over Licence Violation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police inspected Getty Galaxy Theatre following protests.

Inspection revealed unrenewed license and technical issues since 2021.

Police filed case, resulting in the iconic Bandra theatre's shutdown.

Mumbai Police has taken action against the iconic Getty Galaxy Theatre in Bandra and shut it down after finding that its licence had not been renewed. The matter came to light following a protest over the removal of shows of the film Hanuman Ansh. Protesters had alleged that the theatre was being rented out to promote a particular religion. Some people, during the protest, had also torn a poster of the film Mirzapur.





Following this, a case was filed against around 10 to 12 people, and Mumbai Police, as part of its investigation into the protest, also inspected the Getty Galaxy Theatre. The inspection revealed that the theatre’s licence had not been renewed since 2021-22.

Technical Issues Also Found At Theatre

According to police, the inspection also uncovered certain technical deficiencies at the theatre. Several certificates required to operate the theatre had also not been renewed.

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Following the alleged violations, police registered a case against the theatre operators under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The theatre was subsequently shut down.

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Getty Galaxy Has Been A Mumbai Landmark Since 1972

Located in Bandra, Getty Galaxy has been one of Mumbai’s oldest and most well-known theatres since 1972. Following its closure, movie screenings at the theatre have been suspended. The shutdown is also expected to result in significant financial losses for the theatre operators, with reports suggesting that the losses could run into crores of rupees.