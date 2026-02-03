Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAfter Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Set To Star In Netflix's New Legal Drama 'Ikka'

After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Set To Star In Netflix's New Legal Drama 'Ikka'

Netflix’s ‘Ikka’ brings together powerhouses Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for a relentless legal battle where principles clash with family survival. A must-watch thriller.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Netflix is set to expand its gritty Indian slate with 'Ikka,' a hard-hitting legal drama that pits two of cinema’s most intense performers against each other. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, following the success of his previous original Maharaj, this film promises a high-stakes courtroom battle where law, ethics, and personal vendettas collide.

Premise: Principles vs. Survival

The story follows a celebrated and incorruptible lawyer who finds himself in an impossible position. He is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he had famously destroyed in the past. To save everything he holds dear, this man of law must now use every trick in the trade, regardless of the ethical cost.

A Rivalry Years in the Making

The creative team behind Ikka describes the project as a deeply personal script that has been nurtured for years. It is a face-off between arch-rivals more than just a legal battle.

“Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father’s unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore,” shared the team of Ikka.

Powerhouse Ensemble Cast

The film features a massive lineup of talent. While Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lead the ideological war, the supporting cast includes Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

The project is produced by Alchemy Films, with a script penned by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

What to Expect

Audiences can expect a high-stakes psychological war as Sunny Deol sheds his action-heavy persona to play a principled lawyer pushed to his moral limits.

The core of the film lies in the intense face-off between Deol and Akshaye Khanna, marking a significant shift from their previous collaboration to a modern, ideological rivalry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the premise of the Netflix film 'Ikka'?

'Ikka' is a legal drama about an incorruptible lawyer forced to defend a murder accused whose career he previously ruined. He must compromise his principles to protect what he holds dear.

Who are the main actors in 'Ikka'?

The film stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, portraying an ideological war. The supporting cast includes Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, and others.

What genre is 'Ikka' and what can audiences expect?

It's a gritty, hard-hitting legal drama and a relentless thriller. Audiences can expect a psychological war with emotional depth and twists.

Who directed 'Ikka'?

Siddharth P. Malhotra is directing 'Ikka'. He previously directed Netflix's original film 'Maharaj'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Akshaye Khanna Siddharth P Malhotra Netflix India Sunny Deol Legal Drama Ikka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal
India-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal
News
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
World
Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven
Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget