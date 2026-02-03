After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Set To Star In Netflix's New Legal Drama 'Ikka'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Netflix is set to expand its gritty Indian slate with 'Ikka,' a hard-hitting legal drama that pits two of cinema’s most intense performers against each other. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, following the success of his previous original Maharaj, this film promises a high-stakes courtroom battle where law, ethics, and personal vendettas collide.

Premise: Principles vs. Survival

The story follows a celebrated and incorruptible lawyer who finds himself in an impossible position. He is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he had famously destroyed in the past. To save everything he holds dear, this man of law must now use every trick in the trade, regardless of the ethical cost.

A Rivalry Years in the Making

The creative team behind Ikka describes the project as a deeply personal script that has been nurtured for years. It is a face-off between arch-rivals more than just a legal battle.

“Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father’s unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore,” shared the team of Ikka.

Powerhouse Ensemble Cast

The film features a massive lineup of talent. While Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lead the ideological war, the supporting cast includes Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

The project is produced by Alchemy Films, with a script penned by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

What to Expect

Audiences can expect a high-stakes psychological war as Sunny Deol sheds his action-heavy persona to play a principled lawyer pushed to his moral limits.

The core of the film lies in the intense face-off between Deol and Akshaye Khanna, marking a significant shift from their previous collaboration to a modern, ideological rivalry.